Floyd Mayweather Insists He’s Going to Apply for MMA License

Remember when Mayweather vs. McGregor wis simply a social media windstorm with little to no chance of ever happening?

Remember then when, contrary to almost every logical thought process, Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor stepped into a boxing ring and fought for 10 rounds before Mayweather stopped the Irish debutant by way of TKO?

The way Mayweather vs. McGregor came together defied all logic. There was nothing like it in history that could have foretold it would actually take place, save for the 2016 U.S. Presidential Election. But happen it did.

Mayweather and McGregor – mostly McGregor – seemed to will it into existence.

When Mayweather recently began tweeting about flipping the script and preparing for his mixed martial arts debut at the ripe old age of 41, those same eye rolls that greeted McGregor’s aspirations of making his boxing debut against one of the greatest boxers of all time greeted Mayweather.

Despite the naysayers, Mayweather’s foray into MMA is beginning to gain rather formidable momentum.

Floyd Mayweather is Planning to Train with UFC Champ Tyron Woodley

UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley added fuel to a smoldering fire when he said that he had a conversation with Mayweather recently where the two decided to get together and pursue mixed martial arts training. Woodley further added that he felt he could have Mayweather UFC-ready in two to three months.

Mayweather responded, confirming that he and Woodley were hatching plans for the UFC champion to train him for his mixed martial arts debut, but was a little more realistic, saying that he might need six to eight months to be ready for a fight in the Octagon.

“Even if it takes six to eight months, whatever it takes (to be prepared), we want to make sure it’s done correctly,” said Mayweather.

Wait. What? Is this really happening?

It would appear so.

Floyd Mayweather Intends to Apply for MMA License

In his latest comments in a TMZ Sports on-the-street interview, Mayweather insisted that he was serious about making his MMA debut, even going so far as to confirm that he would soon be applying for a license to fight, although he didn’t reveal in which state.

“Not yet, but everything takes time, eventually we’re going to apply for the license and hopefully we can fight.”

Even if Mayweather eventually does step into the Octagon, he isn’t likely to embark on a full-fledged new career in mixed martial arts. More than likely, he would be one and done. If that is the path he is pursuing, the obvious target would be a monumental rematch with McGregor on the UFC champion’s home turf.

But could it really happen? Would any athletic commission realistically approve of such a fight? There’s surely no way. But then again, that’s what we all said when asking the same questions about McGregor’s professional boxing debut when their roles were reversed.

