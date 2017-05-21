Floyd Mayweather: ‘If I Fight, There’s a 90% Chance It’s Against Conor McGregor’

Conor McGregor has inked his side of the deal with the UFC, clearing a path to a boxing mega-fight with Floyd Mayweather. But will the fight ever become a reality? Will Mayweather ever sign to fight McGregor?

Mayweather, in attendance at the event of one of his boxers on Saturday, fielded questions from the press, saying that, if he does return to the ring, which has not fully been determined yet, “there’s a 90-percent chance it’s against Conor McGregor.”

Check out what Mayweather had to say, courtesy of BT Sport.

“A 90% chance I fight Conor McGregor” “I’m chasing my own records” Floyd Mayweather opens up on McGregor fight… pic.twitter.com/PakFANj1cm — BT Sport Boxing (@BTSportBoxing) May 21, 2017

