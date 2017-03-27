Floyd Mayweather Has Pointed Response for Conor McGregor and Dana White

(Courtesy of FightHype.com)

UFC president Dana White has finally relented, saying that he now believes the fight that he so strongly doubted, a boxing match between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather, is going to eventually become a reality.

McGregor, in attendance at a boxing event at Madison Square Garden, amped up his trash talk, screaming at the ringside boxing media that he ruled boxing and would do what no boxer has ever done, stop Floyd Mayweather.

TRENDING > Nick Diaz is the Latest UFC ‘Coward’ to be Called Out by a Boxing Champ

Getting word of both men’s comments, Mayweather recently had a pointed response for each.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram