Floyd Mayweather Has Nothing But Kind Words for Conor McGregor (video)

(Courtesy of BSOTV)

In one of his first interviews since inking a deal to box UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor, legendary boxing champion Floyd Mayweather had nothing but kind things to say about his next opponent.

