Floyd Mayweather Goes All America on Friday’s All Access

August 11, 2017
NoNo Comments

(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Exclusive clip from the third installment of ALL ACCESS as Floyd Mayweather takes a break from training and heads to Bonnie Springs Ranch, where boxing’s all-time great spends an afternoon riding horses and steps back from the glamour and glitz of Las Vegas that will serve as the backdrop for his unprecedented match-up against UFC superstar Conor McGregor on August 26, live from T-Mobile Arena. Catch the 4-part series on Fridays at 10PM ET/PT on SHOWTIME.

