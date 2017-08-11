Floyd Mayweather Goes All America on Friday’s All Access

Exclusive clip from the third installment of ALL ACCESS as Floyd Mayweather takes a break from training and heads to Bonnie Springs Ranch, where boxing’s all-time great spends an afternoon riding horses and steps back from the glamour and glitz of Las Vegas that will serve as the backdrop for his unprecedented match-up against UFC superstar Conor McGregor on August 26, live from T-Mobile Arena. Catch the 4-part series on Fridays at 10PM ET/PT on SHOWTIME.

