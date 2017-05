Floyd Mayweather Gives Conor McGregor a Chance: He’s a Heavy Hitter

(Video courtesy of TMZSports | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Floyd Mayweather, in one of his more reflective moods, opened up about where he stands in his career, and admitted that given his age and Conor McGregor‘s skills, he couldn’t count McGregor out if the two ever do get in the squared circle together.

