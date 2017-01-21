HOT OFF THE WIRE

Floyd Mayweather Finds New Excuse for Not Fighting Conor McGregor

January 21, 2017
It’s good to know that Floyd Mayweather Jr. knows how to relate to the everyday person. Of course, we all want to cheer him, now that he has money-shamed Conor McGregor.

In the latest chapter of the mildly scintillating verbal feud between McGregor and Mayweather, Mayweather offered his latest reason for why he won’t fight McGregor: McGregor doesn’t have enough money:

So according to Mayweather, it’s not cool to dream, yearn or aspire for anything too great. Yes, according to Mayweather, you have to already have A LOT OF MONEY before you can want more. So if you work at McDonalds, don’t even try to get a job at the Apple store; according to Mayweather, you can only go work for Wendy’s.

There’s another problem with Mayweather’s math: It’s wrong. I know, big surprise.

McGregor is worth more than $2.5 million. He reportedly earned $3 million at UFC 202, and possibly $11.5 million from PPV buys on the show. He reportedly earned another $10 million at UFC 205. Never mind his sponsorship money.

The small point is that McGregor is definitely worth more than $2.5 million and probably more than $25 million. The big point is that what kind of a man or fighter makes decisions about fighting another man based on how much that guy is worth?

It’s a good thing, for Mayweather’s sake, that Olympic gold medalist Oscar de la Hoya didn’t use the same logic when he decided to give Mayweather a shot in 2007. Mayweather won the fight by split decision on the judges’ scorecard. Maybe Mayweather should instead worry about why even though he retired with a 49-0 record, he is not regarded as the greatest fighter of all-time.

Even his own father said De la Hoya defeated his son.

“I thought Oscar won the fight on points, threw more punches and was more aggressive,” said Floyd Mayweather Sr., who used to train De La Hoya. “My son had good defense and caught a lot of his punches, but I still thought Oscar pressed enough to win the fight.”

Mayweather may have more money than any other fighter, but when it comes to fighting, money and net worth aren’t everything.

