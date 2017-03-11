HOT OFF THE WIRE
Floyd Mayweather Ends Retirement, Turns Up the Heat on Conor McGregor

March 11, 2017
2 Comments

Multiple time, multiple division world boxing champion Floyd Mayweather has turned up the heat on UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor, saying he has ended his retirement in an effort to get McGregor to put up or shut up.

While the public bantering about a possible boxing match between Mayweather and McGregor has been ongoing for the better part of the past year or so, most have written it off as a publicity stunt on the part of both fighters. In a question and answer session with fans in the U.K., Mayweather readily admits that when McGregor began calling him out, he thought the same thing, but now he’s calling McGregor’s bluff; although he also made sure that everyone had plenty of time to get their phones out to record his comments.

TRENDING > Conor McGregor Takes On UFC: ‘This is What I’m Owed Now. Pay Me’

Mayweather, 49-0 in boxing, hasn’t fought since defeating Andre Berto in September of 2015, retiring in the ring after the bout. He now says that his retirement is over. He wants to fight McGregor and he wants to do it soon.

Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather“I’m coming out of retirement just to fight Conor McGregor. I don’t wanna hear no more excuses about the money, about the UFC. Sign the paper with the UFC so you can fight me in June. Simple and plain, let’s fight in June,” said Mayweather.

“I’m tired of all this crying about the money. I’m talking about you wanting to fight. You’re blowing smoke up everyone’s ass. If you want to fight, sign the paperwork.”

Mayweather went on to break down the timeline of how the idea of fighting McGregor went from being an annoyance to a joke to where we are now, which is on the brink of real discussions about a potential match-up. 

“Conor McGregor, stop blowing smoke up everbody ass. If you wanna fight, let’s make the fight happen. Today, I’m officially out of retirement for Conor McGregor. Let’s get it on in June.”

(Courtesy of FightHype.com)

  • Kanoosh

    seems like conner is getting to floyd lol ..

  • Joe Dog

    Why doesn’t McGregor defend his UFC title? Does anyone really think he could box effectively with Mayweather? Even in an mma fight, Mayweather would have a good chance.

               

