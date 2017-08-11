Floyd Mayweather: Conor McGregor ‘Stole My Blueprint’ on Promoting Fights

For the latter half of his boxing career, Floyd Mayweather was his own promotional machine that drove up the biggest pay-per-view numbers in the history of the sport.

It was a conscious decision for Mayweather to surrender his “Pretty Boy Floyd” nickname before introducing the world to his alter-ego known as “Money Mayweather” as he started flaunting his cash and talking trash rather than letting his fists do the talking for him.

The result was Mayweather building an empire around his outlandish promotion leading up to the fight and then putting on dazzling performances inside the ring that allowed him to retire with a perfect 49-0 record.

Over the past few years, Conor McGregor has risen to the top of the mixed martial arts world with a similar formula as he’s become the most prolific talker in the game while also racking up several history making performances in his UFC career.

McGregor has walked out in all white mink coats on stage, stolen title belts from his opponents on stage and absolutely torched other fighters who dared to step to the microphone to challenge him during UFC press conferences.

While Mayweather has been responsible for selling the majority of his biggest fights by talking the talk and then walking the walk inside the ring, he’s finally got a dance partner in McGregor, who will carry an equal part of the load when it comes to the promotional machine to help sell tickets and pay-per-views.

As much as it may seem like McGregor’s words have gotten under Mayweather’s skin leading up to the fight, the 40-year old boxer actually commends the Irishman for his bloviated style of self-promotion despite the fact that the UFC champion’s routine looks awfully familiar to him.

“He stole my blueprint and ran with it. But it’s all right. I like it,” Mayweather commented during a media session at his gym in Las Vegas on Thursday.

“I’ve been doing the mink coats and the flashiness. That was years ago. He’s cool.”

Most recently, Mayweather has given up the designer threads and flashy coats in favor of t-shirts, hats and sneakers so he’s more than happy to see McGregor run wild with his crazy attire and custom made suits that read ‘f–k you’ in the pinstripes.

Mayweather promises that nothing McGregor has said or done has bothered him all that much because the end result will only be adding more zeroes to his paycheck at the end of the night when the fight is over.

“We doing crazy numbers,” Mayweather said about the profits for the fight. “Forget what y’all hearing. We doing crazy numbers. We’re not here to knock anyone else. In the sport of boxing, I wish everybody nothing but the best. In MMA, I wish everybody nothing but the best.”

Right now, the fight taking place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas isn’t sold out yet but the live gate is reportedly already at $60 million, which is only $12 million less than the all time record set in 2015 when Mayweather took on Manny Pacquiao.

Mayweather and Leonard Ellerbe, the CEO of Mayweather Promotions, expect the gate to blow past the Pacquiao fight with pay-per-view sales trending in the same direction. Mayweather vs. Pacquiao sold approximately 4.6 million pay-per-view buys, which was far and away an all time record.

Mayweather believes he’s about to set another standard with his fight against McGregor.

“Hopefully [we’ll beat the Pacquiao fight],” Mayweather said. “We’re on pace.”

