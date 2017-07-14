HOT OFF THE WIRE
Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor Face Off Dana White middle

featuredDana White Steps in During Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor Face-Off

Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor first faceoff

featuredConor McGregor, Floyd Mayweather Engage in Tense First Face-Off

Dana White Mayweather McGregor World Tour

featuredDana White Kicks Off Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor World Tour

Amanda Nunes UFC 213 weigh

featuredAmanda Nunes Reveals Why She was Unable to Fight at UFC 213

Floyd Mayweather, Conor McGregor Flop in Third Stop on World Tour in New York

July 14, 2017
No Comments

Even Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor are entitled to an off day.

After the first two stops on the World Tour to promote the Mayweather vs. McGregor super fight in August produced huge crowds and plenty of highlight moments, the third day in New York ended with a dramatic thud.

With over 13,000 fans packed into the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY, the press conference was slated to begin at 6:30 p.m. local time but 90 minutes later there was still no sign of Mayweather or McGregor anywhere to be found.

McGregor ended up being the first fighter to arrive and he made quite the entrance without a shirt but wearing a long, white mink coat with a gigantic serpent on the back. Unlike the tour stop in Los Angeles where McGregor just trotted out on stage without much of an introduction, this time he enjoyed his signature UFC walkout complete with Sinead O’Connor and the Notorious BIG serenading him while a raucous crowd greeted him with cheers.

A few minutes later, Mayweather followed behind but the audience in Brooklyn wasn’t nearly as kind to him. Mayweather may be the betting favorite in the fight, but all three audiences in the different cities on the world tour have all been very much on McGregor’s side. UFC president Dana White doesn’t expect it to get much better on Friday in London.

“If he can’t get love in Brooklyn, he ain’t gonna like London,” White said before the press conference started.

Following a few executives who took time to speak, much to the chagrin of the audience that was already tired from sitting and waiting for over two hours for the event to start, McGregor was the first fighter to grab the microphone.

The UFC lightweight champion opened things up by quoting Brooklyn’s own Christopher Wallace aka The Notorious BIG, which got a loud reaction from the crowd but then things turned odd when McGregor decided to address claims of racism following the first two stops on the tour.

McGregor had repeatedly told Mayweather to “dance for me, boy”, which understandably left more than a few people uncomfortable with his choice of words. Because he was on stage trying to rile up the crowd, McGregor couldn’t just respond and apologize but instead he had to go even further over the top with what he said.

“Do they not know I’m half black?” McGregor shouted. “I’m half-black from the belly button down!”

Of course, McGregor later explained that he was trying to have some fun while responding to criticism, but his bombastic display on stage fell flat with the crowd.

From there, McGregor launched into a number of insults laced with profanity aimed at Mayweather and his normally creative, side-splitting humor turned into a comedy of errors with far more expletives than laughs.

To his credit, McGregor at least tried something new — no matter how much it didn’t work — but when it came time for Mayweather to speak, it was clear that he had largely run out of material.

Mayweather taunted McGregor about tapping out in his three losses in mixed martial arts — the same drum he’s been banging for the past three days — while touting how much money he’s made during his career. At one point, Mayweather decided to make it rain on McGregor with a shower of money to show off his wealth before discovering that it was all $1 bills.

At one point during the press conference, Mayweather randomly shouted “form Voltron” and his entourage stormed across the stage and surrounded McGregor and his team. Mayweather’s bodyguards were big but it didn’t take long for McGregor’s crew — including fellow fighters Artem Lobov and Dillon Danis — to step up to the challenge and for a moment it appeared that a brawl was about to break out.

Thankfully, security intervened and no punches were thrown, but it certainly looked like a fiery situation was about to explode.

The uncomfortable press conference finally came to a close with McGregor and Mayweather facing off again before each fighter hopped on a private jet bound for London for the fourth and final stop on the press conference takes place on Friday.

While the first two tour stops were energetic and filled with jaw dropping verbal assaults from Mayweather and McGregor, it felt like both fighters ran out of ideas on Thursday. Of course the format hasn’t helped either one very much considering Mayweather and McGregor have been handed a microphone and just told to talk for 10 straight minutes like some sort of spoken word rap battle.

Either way, Brooklyn didn’t get the best of Mayweather or McGregor on Thursday but it will be interesting to see if the fighters can recharge before facing off one final time in London on Friday before returning to their training camps ahead of the Aug. 26 showdown in Las Vegas.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Levi Mowles Confident Heading Into Legacy Fig...

Jul 14, 2017No Comments33 Views

Levi Mowles will look to keep his winning ways going when he takes on fellow prospect Miles Johns in the Legacy Fighting Alliance 16 co-main event.

Chaos Erupts On Stage After...

Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor appeared at their

Jul 14, 2017

Mayweather vs. McGregor Tou...

Watch the Mayweather vs. McGregor international press tour stop

Jul 13, 2017

Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor ...

Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor held their third

Jul 13, 2017
               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night 114: Mexico City
UFC 215
Mayweather vs. McGregor
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA