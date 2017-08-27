Floyd Mayweather Confirms Fight with Conor McGregor Broke All-Time Records

Floyd Mayweather versus Conor McGregor was dubbed ‘The Money Fight’ and that’s exactly what the match-up produced.

The bout played out much differently than many experts expected with McGregor giving a great account of himself for the majority of the fight until Mayweather finally took over in the ninth and tenth rounds before earning a TKO stoppage.

While the fight ultimately wasn’t a sellout with 14,623 in attendance, Mayweather said at the end of the night that the live gate broke the all-time record, which was held by his match-up against Manny Pacquiao from 2015.

“We did break the record tonight for the biggest gate,” Mayweather confirmed at the post fight press conference. “Me and Pacquiao done $72 million. I think we done somewhere over $80 million in the live gate (with McGregor).”

As far as the pay-per-view numbers go, Mayweather was also confident that his fight with McGregor on Saturday night broke that all time record as well.

It was also Mayweather’s fight against Pacquiao that held that record with over 4.6 million buys, but the now 50-0 legend says his match-up against McGregor surpassed that total as well.

“Tonight, we broke the Pacquiao pay-per-view number,” Mayweather said. “All I’m doing is breaking my own records.”

There was some worry earlier in the night after numerous viewers complained about the pay-per-view crashing online with several websites going down as the pay-per-view got underway.

Ultimately, Showtime opted to delay the main event to a later start time to allow pay-per-view providers to get up and running again before Mayweather and McGregor made their walk to the ring.

“We also on pay-per-view, it took it so long to come out for the fight. I know all the fans were anticipating like ‘why you guys taking so long?’ The reason we took so long is because the pay-per-view servers in California and in Florida crashed,” Mayweather explained. “So we wanted to make sure we got everything back in place, in the right place so that everybody could see pay-per-view and see the show.”

As it turns out, that was the right thing to do if Mayweather vs. McGregor ultimately sold enough pay-per-views to break the all time record.

