Floyd Mayweather Challenges Conor McGregor to Fight in Smaller Gloves

August 2, 2017
No Comments

Floyd Mayweather wants to change the rules for his upcoming fight with Conor McGregor.

Despite the fight taking place at 154 pounds where 10-ounce gloves are standard, Mayweather has now offered to drop the glove size down to eight ounces in a concession offered to McGregor via Instagram.

Mayweather dropped his challenge on Tuesday while asking McGregor to wear smaller gloves for their Aug. 26 fight.

Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor Toronto Face-Off“Don’t believe what you hear in the media. Don’t believe what you hear on blog sites. If it’s not coming directly from me, then it’s not true,” Mayweather said. “I’m telling McGregor, ‘Let’s fight in 8 oz gloves.’ McGregor can fight in any brand he prefers or chooses. I’ll be wearing 8 oz Grant gloves.

“Whatever advantage McGregor needs to feel more comfortable in the ring, I’m willing to accommodate. Let’s give the boxing and MMA fans what they want to see.”

McGregor typically wears four-ounce gloves, which are standard for mixed martial arts, but obviously boxing rules are much different.

When fights take place above 147 pounds, the glove size changes per regulations set forth by state athletic commissions as well as promotions putting on the fights.

It’s unclear if McGregor will accept the challenge, but the Nevada State Athletic Commission may still have a say in the ultimate outcome on whether or not they allow the fighters to wear the smaller gloves while still competing at the higher weight.

