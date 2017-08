Floyd Mayweather Beats Conor McGregor by TKO (Fight Highlights)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Check out some of the best action from the megafight between UFC champion Conor McGregor and unbeaten boxing legend Floyd Mayweather.

TRENDING > Conor McGregor Only Won 1 Round Against Floyd Mayweather According to 2 Judges

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram