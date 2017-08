Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor Weigh-in Face-Off

_

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor stepped on the scale on Friday in Las Vegas and then stared each other down for the final time until they step into the squared circle on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.

Watch as McGregor made a strong final effort to crack Mayweather’s shell and get under his skin.

TRENDING > Conor McGregor Trash Talks Floyd Mayweather During Intense Face Off Following Weigh-Ins

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram