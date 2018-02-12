HOT OFF THE WIRE
Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor Trade Elbows; Winner = McGregor

February 12, 2018
No Comments

Most of us thought that the Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor fervor would die down after they finally fought in August of last year. 

Most of us would be wrong. 

While their exchanges may have dulled for a time, Mayweather and McGregor have been ramping up their rhetoric once again, following Mayweather’s recent MMA tease.

The latest Mayweather vs. McGregor exchange saw the boxer launching an elbow at a gruesomely bloodied McGregor in a fully doctored photo, captioned with “Certified Killa vs Certified Bitch.”

Conor McGregor Beats Floyd Mayweather in Battle of Elbows

The UFC lightweight champion responded with a pic of his own, only McGregor’s didn’t appear to be doctored. It was a photo of him elbowing Nate Diaz in the UFC 202 rematch, a fight which McGregor won. Point being, it was a real photo from a real fight, not something he had to have fabricated, as did Mayweather.

Just as most think McGregor would run roughshod over Mayweather in the Octagon if it were ever to happen, the Irishman rolled over the retired world champion boxer on social media. 

               

