HOT OFF THE WIRE
Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor Face Off Dana White middle

featuredDana White Steps in During Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor Face-Off

Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor first faceoff

featuredConor McGregor, Floyd Mayweather Engage in Tense First Face-Off

Dana White Mayweather McGregor World Tour

featuredDana White Kicks Off Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor World Tour

Amanda Nunes UFC 213 weigh

featuredAmanda Nunes Reveals Why She was Unable to Fight at UFC 213

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor Separated Again in Toronto Staredown (video)

July 12, 2017
No Comments

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor stopped in Toronto on Wednesday for the second leg of their four-city, three-country tour. When they went face to face in Los Angeles on Tuesday, things quickly got heated, but it was nothing compared to the blow torch in Toronto.

The two fighters roasted each other for the better part of about 20 minutes before meeting at the front of the stage. The chatter didn’t stop. As they were face-to-face, Mayweather and McGregor continued yelling at each other until their respective camps stepped in to part them and usher them off the stage.

TRENDING > Conor McGregor Comments on Floyd Mayweather Sr. Backstage Incident

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor Irish Flag

Floyd Mayweather Snags Irish Flag; Conor McGr...

Jul 12, 2017No Comments15 Views

Floyd Mayweather got ahold of an Irish flag on stage in Toronto on Wednesday. Conor McGregor didn't take to kindly to it and retaliated on stage. 

Gegard Mousasi

Gegard Mousasi Explains Why...

Gegard Mousasi says it wasn't just about money

Jul 12, 2017

Mayweather vs. McGregor Tou...

Watch the Mayweather vs. McGregor international press tour stop

Jul 12, 2017
Conor McGregor - Toronto

Conor McGregor Comments on ...

Conor McGregor comments on the incident with Floyd Mayweather

Jul 12, 2017
               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night 114: Mexico City
UFC 215
Mayweather vs. McGregor
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA