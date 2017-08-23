Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor Face Off at Final Press Conference

With three days to go until fight time, legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather and the UFC’s only dual-division champion, Conor McGregor, went face to face for one the final times before they start throwing punches in the ring.

The final Mayweather vs. McGregor pre-fight press conference took place on Wednesday in Las Vegas, where the two fighters made some remarks and fielded a few questions before facing off in a staredown for the ages.

