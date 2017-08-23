Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor Face Off at Final Press Conference

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)
With three days to go until fight time, legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather and the UFC’s only dual-division champion, Conor McGregor, went face to face for one the final times before they start throwing punches in the ring.
The final Mayweather vs. McGregor pre-fight press conference took place on Wednesday in Las Vegas, where the two fighters made some remarks and fielded a few questions before facing off in a staredown for the ages.
