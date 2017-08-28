Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor Account for 99-Percent of Fighter Payroll

Conor McGregor was a distant second place to Floyd Mayweather on the Mayweather vs. McGregor payroll that was disclosed to the Nevada State Athletic Commission, but he’s not complaining.

In making $30 million compared to Mayweather’s $100 million in disclosed pay, McGregor’s paycheck is still 10 times greater than his highest disclosed payday under the UFC banner.

The disclosed amount is not a final tally, though. McGregor and Mayweather will still be adding many more millions to their respective coffers when the accountants are done totaling all the respective revenue sources. They both stand to make a considerable amount more from sponsorships, a percentage of pay-per-view buys, and other non-disclosed sources.

At the end of the day, Mayweather’s total is estimated land in the $300 million neighborhood, while McGregor will likely be around $100 million in fight-related income.

The $130 million disclosed pay Mayweather and McGregor totaled accounted for nearly 99-percent of the total fighter payroll for the event.

Other Mayweather Promotions fighters scored respectively sizable paydays, as well. Gervonta Davis took home $600,000 and Badou Jack walked away with $750,000. A few others nabbed $100,000 paydays, but on the opening end of the event, fighters like Savannah Marshall and Sydney LeBlanc were paid $5,000 and $3,500, respectively.

TRENDING > Conor McGregor Reveals Fatal Flaw Against Floyd Mayweather

Mayweather vs. McGregor took place on Saturday, Aug. 26, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Mayweather vs. McGregor Fighter Salaries

Floyd Mayweather: $100,000,000 vs. Conor McGregor: $30,000,000

Gervonta Davis: $600,000 def. Francisco Fonseca: $35,000

Badou Jack: $750,000 def. Nathan Cleverly: $100,000

Andrew Tabiti: $100,000 def. Steve Cunningham: $100,000

Yordenis Ugas: $50,000 def. Thomas Dulorme: $75,000

Juan Heraldez: $12,500 def. Jose Borrego: $5,000

Antonio Hernandez: $7,000 def. Kevin Newman: $7,500

Savannah Marshall: $5,000 def. Sydney LeBlanc: $3,500

UFC 213 Disclosed Fighter Payroll: $131,850,500

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram