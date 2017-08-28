                   
HOT OFF THE WIRE
Conor McGregor

featuredConor McGregor Reveals Fatal Flaw Against Floyd Mayweather

Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather

featuredFloyd Mayweather Stops Conor McGregor with 10th Round TKO in ‘Money Fight’

Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor Live Round-by-Round Results

featuredFloyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor Results: Live Round-by-Round Coverage

Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather weigh-in

featuredFloyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor Weigh-in Face-Off

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor Account for 99-Percent of Fighter Payroll

August 28, 2017
NoNo Comments

Conor McGregor was a distant second place to Floyd Mayweather on the Mayweather vs. McGregor payroll that was disclosed to the Nevada State Athletic Commission, but he’s not complaining. 

In making $30 million compared to Mayweather’s $100 million in disclosed pay, McGregor’s paycheck is still 10 times greater than his highest disclosed payday under the UFC banner.

The disclosed amount is not a final tally, though. McGregor and Mayweather will still be adding many more millions to their respective coffers when the accountants are done totaling all the respective revenue sources. They both stand to make a considerable amount more from sponsorships, a percentage of pay-per-view buys, and other non-disclosed sources.

At the end of the day, Mayweather’s total is estimated land in the $300 million neighborhood, while McGregor will likely be around $100 million in fight-related income.

The $130 million disclosed pay Mayweather and McGregor totaled accounted for nearly 99-percent of the total fighter payroll for the event.

Other Mayweather Promotions fighters scored respectively sizable paydays, as well. Gervonta Davis took home $600,000 and Badou Jack walked away with $750,000. A few others nabbed $100,000 paydays, but on the opening end of the event, fighters like Savannah Marshall and Sydney LeBlanc were paid $5,000 and $3,500, respectively. 

TRENDING > Conor McGregor Reveals Fatal Flaw Against Floyd Mayweather

Mayweather vs. McGregor took place on Saturday, Aug. 26, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Mayweather vs. McGregor Fighter Salaries

  • Floyd Mayweather: $100,000,000 vs. Conor McGregor: $30,000,000
  • Gervonta Davis: $600,000 def. Francisco Fonseca: $35,000
  • Badou Jack: $750,000 def. Nathan Cleverly: $100,000
  • Andrew Tabiti: $100,000 def. Steve Cunningham: $100,000
  • Yordenis Ugas: $50,000 def. Thomas Dulorme: $75,000
  • Juan Heraldez: $12,500 def. Jose Borrego: $5,000
  • Antonio Hernandez: $7,000 def. Kevin Newman: $7,500
  • Savannah Marshall: $5,000 def. Sydney LeBlanc: $3,500

UFC 213 Disclosed Fighter Payroll: $131,850,500

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

               

Fan Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
Mayweather vs. McGregor
UFC Fight Night 115: Rotterdam
UFC 215: Edmonton
UFC Fight Night 116
UFC Fight Night Japan
UFC 216
UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA