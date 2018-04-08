Floyd Mayweather Addresses Conor McGregor Rampage and Fighting in the UFC

Floyd Mayweather has been the recipient of a heavy dose of Conor McGregor’s venom over the past couple of years. He had a golden opportunity to lay into McGregor on Saturday night on Showtime when asked about McGregor’s bazaar rampage at the UFC 223 Media Day on Thursday.

Instead, Mayweather seemed to take the higher ground, commenting on the incident, but not taking any sharp shots at his former foe.

In addition to talking about McGregor, Mayweather spoke at length about his interest in mixed martial arts.

While Mayweather has written off returning from retirement to box again, he stated emphatically on Saturday night that, if he does return, it will be in the UFC’s Octagon.

There are many moving parts involved in order to make Mayweather’s move into MMA a reality, but the retired boxer insists it is something he wants to do, “as long as the money is right.”