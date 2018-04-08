HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredKhabib Nurmagomedov Crowned Lightweight Champion with Lopsided Win Over Al Iaquinta at UFC 223

UFC 223 Khabib vs Holloway Full Live Results

featuredUFC 223: Khabib vs. Iaquinta Live Results and Fight Stats

featuredConor McGregor Free After Posting $50,000 Bail, Next Court Appearance Set for June

Al Iaquinta vs Khabib Nurmagomedov - UFC 223

featuredKhabib Nurmagomedov vs. Al Iaquinta Now Headlines UFC 223 in Brooklyn

Floyd Mayweather Addresses Conor McGregor Rampage and Fighting in the UFC

April 8, 2018
NoNo Comments

(Video courtesy of SHOWTIME Sports | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Floyd Mayweather has been the recipient of a heavy dose of Conor McGregor’s venom over the past couple of years. He had a golden opportunity to lay into McGregor on Saturday night on Showtime when asked about McGregor’s bazaar rampage at the UFC 223 Media Day on Thursday.

Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather weigh-inInstead, Mayweather seemed to take the higher ground, commenting on the incident, but not taking any sharp shots at his former foe. 

In addition to talking about McGregor, Mayweather spoke at length about his interest in mixed martial arts. 

While Mayweather has written off returning from retirement to box again, he stated emphatically on Saturday night that, if he does return, it will be in the UFC’s Octagon.

TRENDING > UFC Releases Astonishing Footage of Conor McGregor Going Berserk

There are many moving parts involved in order to make Mayweather’s move into MMA a reality, but the retired boxer insists it is something he wants to do, “as long as the money is right.”

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 127: London
UFC 223: Brooklyn
UFC on FOX 29: Glendale
UFC Fight Night 128: Atlantic City
UFC 224: Rio de Janeiro
UFC Fight Night 129: Santiago, Chile
Bellator 200: London
UFC Fight Night 130: Liverpool
UFC Fight Night 131: Utica, N.Y.
UFC 225: Chicago
TUF 27 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
LowKickMMA
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA