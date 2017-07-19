Five Fighters Could Be Out Six Months After UFC Glasgow Suspensions Released

HOT OFF THE WIRE

July 19, 2017
The Ultimate Fighting Championship released the medical suspensions stemming from UFC Fight Night 113 which took place on Sunday at SSE Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland. Twenty-four fighters competed on the fight card and five could be facing lengthy suspensions.

Santiago Ponzinibbio, who knocked out Gunnar Nelson in the fight card’s main event, received a seven-day suspension, while Nelson was handed a 45-day suspension. The suspensions ranged from a week to six months.

UFC Fight Night 113 Medical Suspensions

  • Gunnar NelsonSantiago Ponzinibbio suspended 7 days
  • Gunnar Nelson suspended 45 days due to TKO
  • Cynthia Calvillo suspended 30 days
  • Joanne Calderwood suspended 30 days
  • Paul Felder suspended 30 days due to eyelid laceration
  • Stevie Ray suspended 60 days due to TKO
  • Jack Marshman suspended 45 days
  • Ryan Janes suspended 30 days due to cheek laceration
  • Khalil Rountree suspended 7 days
  • Paul Craig suspended 60 days due to TKO
  • Justin Willis suspended 180 days due to rib injury, or cleared by a doctor, with 30 days minimum suspension
  • James Mulheron suspended 45 days
  • Danny Roberts suspended 7 days
  • Bobby Nash suspended 45 days
  • Alexandre Pantoja suspended 30 days
  • Neil Seery suspended 180 days, or cleared by doctor for ribs, with 45 day minimum suspension
  • Galore Bofando suspended 7 days
  • Charlie Ward suspended 60 days due to TKO
  • Danny Henry suspended 7 days
  • Daniel Teymur suspended 180 days or doctor clearance on right hand. 45 day minimum suspension due to TKO.
  • Brett Johns suspended 180 days, or needs negative MRI on right shoulder, with 30 days minimum suspension
  • Albert Morales suspended 30 days due to brow laceration, with 21 days minimum suspension
  • Leslie Smith suspended 30 days
  • Amanda Lemos suspended 180 days, or negative X-ray on right thumb, with 45 days minimum suspension

