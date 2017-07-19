Five Fighters Could Be Out Six Months After UFC Glasgow Suspensions Released

The Ultimate Fighting Championship released the medical suspensions stemming from UFC Fight Night 113 which took place on Sunday at SSE Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland. Twenty-four fighters competed on the fight card and five could be facing lengthy suspensions.

Santiago Ponzinibbio, who knocked out Gunnar Nelson in the fight card’s main event, received a seven-day suspension, while Nelson was handed a 45-day suspension. The suspensions ranged from a week to six months.

UFC Fight Night 113 Medical Suspensions

Santiago Ponzinibbio suspended 7 days

Gunnar Nelson suspended 45 days due to TKO

Cynthia Calvillo suspended 30 days

Joanne Calderwood suspended 30 days

Paul Felder suspended 30 days due to eyelid laceration

Stevie Ray suspended 60 days due to TKO

Jack Marshman suspended 45 days

Ryan Janes suspended 30 days due to cheek laceration

Khalil Rountree suspended 7 days

Paul Craig suspended 60 days due to TKO

Justin Willis suspended 180 days due to rib injury, or cleared by a doctor, with 30 days minimum suspension

James Mulheron suspended 45 days

Danny Roberts suspended 7 days

Bobby Nash suspended 45 days

Alexandre Pantoja suspended 30 days

Neil Seery suspended 180 days, or cleared by doctor for ribs, with 45 day minimum suspension

Galore Bofando suspended 7 days

Charlie Ward suspended 60 days due to TKO

Danny Henry suspended 7 days

Daniel Teymur suspended 180 days or doctor clearance on right hand. 45 day minimum suspension due to TKO.

Brett Johns suspended 180 days, or needs negative MRI on right shoulder, with 30 days minimum suspension

Albert Morales suspended 30 days due to brow laceration, with 21 days minimum suspension

Leslie Smith suspended 30 days

Amanda Lemos suspended 180 days, or negative X-ray on right thumb, with 45 days minimum suspension

