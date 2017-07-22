Fists Fly as Shane Burgos Takes the Nod (UFC on FOX 25 Fight Highlights)

They come out swinging! @HurricaneShaneB lands a nasty uppercut in the first | #UFCLongIsland pic.twitter.com/SquJXudaoH
— UFC (@ufc) July 22, 2017
What an exchange by both fighters! #UFCLongIsland pic.twitter.com/nXI1x6GJAS
— UFC (@ufc) July 22, 2017
WOW!! A powerful body shot by @HurricaneShaneB knocks down his opponent! #UFCLongIsland pic.twitter.com/1L6FBKHqm5
— UFC (@ufc) July 22, 2017
Check out Shane Burgos and Godofredo Pepey throwing down at UFC on FOX 25 on Saturday on Long Island in New York. Burgos won the fight via unanimous decision.
