Fists Fly as Shane Burgos Takes the Nod (UFC on FOX 25 Fight Highlights)

They come out swinging! @HurricaneShaneB lands a nasty uppercut in the first | #UFCLongIsland pic.twitter.com/SquJXudaoH — UFC (@ufc) July 22, 2017

.

Check out Shane Burgos and Godofredo Pepey throwing down at UFC on FOX 25 on Saturday on Long Island in New York. Burgos won the fight via unanimous decision.

