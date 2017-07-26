First Round Finishes Land Two Dana White’s Contender Series Fighters UFC Contracts

HOT OFF THE WIRE
July 26, 2017
July 26, 2017

The third edition of Dana White‘s Contender Series aired on Tuesday and two prospects earned UFC contracts. Karl Roberson’s 15 second finish of Ryan Spann punched his ticket to the big show and Geoff Neal’s first-round TKO of Chase Waldon earned him a shot inside the Octagon.

After the night of fights, White announced the two fighters he chose to give an opportunity in the UFC to.

(Courtesy of UFC)

Following his fist-round finish, Neal spoke about the fight saying, “I knock people out.”

After his quick win, former Glory kickboxer Roberson spoke about his big win and how much he loves using elbows in a fight.

