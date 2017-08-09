First-Round Finishes Earn Two Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series Fighters UFC Contracts

HOT OFF THE WIRE
August 9, 2017
UFC president Dana White awarded two UFC contracts to Alex Perez and Mike Rodriguez after their Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series finishes. The two fighters ended their bouts in the first round.

“I’m definitely taking Alex Perez. He’s in. And how do you not take Mike Rodriguez with that knee? I have to do it, so those are the two tonight,” said White following the event.

In the fight card’s main event, Rodriguez flattened Jamelle Jones two minutes into the opening round. He jumped into the air wiht a flying knee, and it landed. After the fight, an emotional Rodriguez spoke about the big win.

Perez won his flyweight fight against Kevin Gray by submission. Midway through the first round, Gray found himself on the wrong end of an anaconda choke. Following the fight, Perez discussed the win while watching highlights of the action.

TRENDING > Dan Hardy Joins Mayweather vs. McGregor Broadcast Team for Sky Sports

Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series 5 took place at the UFC Training Centre in Las Vegas. The five-fight card featured four finishes and one decision.

Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series Week 5 Results:

– Mike Rodriguez def. Jamelle Jones by KO (flying knee) at 2:15, R1
– Julio Arce def. Peter Petties by TKO (punches) at 2:39, R2
– Alex Perez def. Kevin Gray by submission (anaconda choke) at 2:54, R1
– Ricky Simon def. Donavon Frelow by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
– Shelton Graves def. Everett Sims by TKO (knees) at 2:20, R3

