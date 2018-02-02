First Look: UFC 223 Ferguson vs. Khabib Official Fight Poster

Take a gander at the official UFC 223: Ferguson vs. Khabib fight poster… what do you think?

UFC 223: Ferguson vs. Khabib takes place on Saturday, April 7, at Barclasy Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. The event took shape quickly, and when it did, it became one of the must-see fight cards of the year.

UFC 223 features not one, but two championship fights. Interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson squares off with undefeated contender Khabib Nurmagomedov in one of the most anticipated title tilts in recent memory. But there’s no drop-off in the co-main event as newly minted strawweight champion Rose Namajunas puts her belt on the line against the woman she took it from in Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

The undercard is already filling up, as well, with a strong list of match-ups supporting the dual championships that will headline UFC 223.

Check out the UFC 223: Ferguson vs. Khabib event page for the latest fight card updates.