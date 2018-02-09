First Look! New UFC 222 Poster Drops for Cris Cyborg vs. Yana Kunitskaya

Now that UFC 222 has been saved and its new headlining bout between UFC featherweight champion Cris “Cyborg” Justino and challenger Yana Kunitskaya is official, so is the revamped UFC 222 fight poster.

UFC 222 was originally slated to pit men’s featherweight champion Max Holloway against top contender Frankie Edgar, but like their bout in December, injury sidelined the fight.

After several failed attempts to save the event, Cyborg stepped up and agreed to put her belt on the line for the second time. Having defeated former UFC bantamweight champion Holly Holm in her first title defense, Cyborg now meets Kunitskaya, who is a former Invicta FC champion.

TRENDING > Matt Brown Wants to Punch ‘Piece of S–t’ Snoop Dogg for Conor McGregor Comments

Check out the UFC 222: Cyborg vs. Kunitskaya official fight poster below. What do you think?