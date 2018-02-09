HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC 222 Cyborg vs Kunitskaya Fight Poster

hot-sauce-featuredFirst Look! New UFC 222 Poster Drops for Cris Cyborg vs. Yana Kunitskaya

Conor McGregor Instagram Max Holloway slam

hot-sauce-featuredConor McGregor Takes a Jab at Max Holloway

Floyd Mayweather worried - Conor McGregor pointing

hot-sauce-featuredConor McGregor Claims Floyd Mayweather Got Ripped Off, Needs to Fight

UFC 223 Ferguson and Namajunas Fight Poster

hot-sauce-featuredFirst Look: UFC 223 Ferguson vs. Khabib Official Fight Poster

First Look! New UFC 222 Poster Drops for Cris Cyborg vs. Yana Kunitskaya

February 9, 2018
NoNo Comments

Now that UFC 222 has been saved and its new headlining bout between UFC featherweight champion Cris “Cyborg” Justino and challenger Yana Kunitskaya is official, so is the revamped UFC 222 fight poster.

UFC 222 was originally slated to pit men’s featherweight champion Max Holloway against top contender Frankie Edgar, but like their bout in December, injury sidelined the fight.

After several failed attempts to save the event, Cyborg stepped up and agreed to put her belt on the line for the second time. Having defeated former UFC bantamweight champion Holly Holm in her first title defense, Cyborg now meets Kunitskaya, who is a former Invicta FC champion.

TRENDING > Matt Brown Wants to Punch ‘Piece of S–t’ Snoop Dogg for Conor McGregor Comments

Check out the UFC 222: Cyborg vs. Kunitskaya official fight poster below. What do you think?

UFC 222: Cyborg vs. Kunitskaya Official Fight Poster

UFC 222 Cyborg vs Kunitskaya Fight Poster

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: St. Louis
UFC 220: Boston
UFC on FOX 27: Charlotte
UFC Fight Night: Belém
UFC 221: Perth
UFC Fight Night: Austin
UFC on FOX 28: Orlando
UFC 222: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 127: London
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
LowKickMMA
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA