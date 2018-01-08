HOT OFF THE WIRE
Stipe Miocic - UFC 220

featuredStipe Miocic: The Champ is Here to Stay

featuredBoxing Was a Nice Detour, But Expect Conor McGregor to Fight in the UFC This Year

Francis Ngannou and Rose Namajunas

featured2017 Knockout of the Year: The Punch from Hell or Toppling the Queen?

Cris Cyborg and Dana White

featuredCris Cyborg Rejects Dana White’s Proposal That She Fight Amanda Nunes Next

First Look at UFC Champ Max Holloway in New ‘Den of Thieves’ Trailer

January 8, 2018
NoNo Comments

Before Max Holloway traveled to Brazil last year to defeat Jose Aldo and become the undisputed UFC featherweight champion, he took some time to film a small role in the upcoming action film “Den of Thieves” due out on Jan. 19.

Now with the release date less than two weeks away, a new trailer has debuted with the first look at Holloway in his role where he stars opposite Gerard Butler, Pablo Schreiber and Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson.

Take a look at the new trailer ahead of the film’s release on Jan. 19. 

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 219: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: St. Louis
UFC 220: Boston
UFC on FOX 27: Charlotte
UFC Fight Night: Belém
UFC 221: Perth
UFC Fight Night: Austin
UFC on FOX 28: Orlando
UFC 222: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 127: London

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA