First Look at UFC Champ Max Holloway in New ‘Den of Thieves’ Trailer

Before Max Holloway traveled to Brazil last year to defeat Jose Aldo and become the undisputed UFC featherweight champion, he took some time to film a small role in the upcoming action film “Den of Thieves” due out on Jan. 19.
Now with the release date less than two weeks away, a new trailer has debuted with the first look at Holloway in his role where he stars opposite Gerard Butler, Pablo Schreiber and Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson.
Take a look at the new trailer ahead of the film’s release on Jan. 19.