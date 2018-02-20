First Look at Ronda Rousey in the Ring as She Prepares for Her WWE Debut (VIDEO)

HOT OFF THE WIRE

February 20, 2018
(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

This Sunday night, former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey will make her second official appearance as part of the WWE roster as she participates in a “contract signing” to announce her arrival on Monday Night Raw.

Ahead of the “Elimination Chamber” pay-per-view, WWE released a hype video that showed several superstars talking about Rousey as well as a first look at the work she’s been doing to get ready for her in ring debut.

“What makes Ronda Rousey so special is she’s an attraction,” current WWE champion Charlotte Flair (real name Ashley Fliehr) said. “She’s a star. It’s just her toughness and she oozes confidence.”

Obviously, Rousey is a world class athlete as a former Olympic bronze medalist as well as former UFC champion but professional wrestling is an entirely different skill set than anything she’s done before.

That’s why Rousey has been training in preparation for her debut while working alongside veteran WWE performer and trainer Brian Kendrick as well as training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

The new video hypes up Rousey’s arrival this weekend, although there’s no word yet on when she will make her in ring debut with WWE. Rousey is expected to perform at WrestleMania in April, which is the biggest show of the year for WWE.

One interesting side note, the video shows several photos of Rousey from her UFC career but no actual fight footage so it’s unclear if WWE didn’t bother asking to use that video or if the UFC did not give them permission.

Check out the video to see Rousey’s first bit of action in ring ahead of her WWE debut.

               

