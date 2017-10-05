First Look at Full Conor McGregor Documentary Trailer for ‘Notorious’ (VIDEO)

Conor McGregor is coming to a theater near you with a new documentary titled ‘Notorious’ that will debut on Nov. 1 with a look behind the scenes at the biggest draw in the history of mixed martial arts.

Produced by Universal Pictures, ‘Notorious’ follows McGregor’s rise to fame from his days living in Ireland where he was stuck on social welfare all the way to his recent fight against Floyd Mayweather where he reportedly earned north of $100 million.

The documentary appears to show McGregor’s highs and lows since joining the UFC including his loss to Nate Diaz as well as avenging that defeat several months later.

Take a look at the new trailer for ‘Notorious’ and get ready for the film’s debut in November.

