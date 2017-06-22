First Dana White’s Tuesday Night Fight Card Includes 3 UFC Vets

HOT OFF THE WIRE
June 22, 2017
No Comments

UFC recently announced a new, live, and exclusive UFC Fight Pass show titled: Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series. The show is set to launch Tuesday, July 11, 2017. The new weekly series will feature five live fights in each episode, showcasing up-and-coming talent, as well as athletes striving to revive their professional mixed martial arts careers.

On Thursday, the UFC unveiled the first Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series fight card topped by three UFC veterans trying to earn their way back into the Octagon: Joby Sanchez, Justin Jones, and Kurt Holobaugh.

Dana White“This sport continues to get bigger all over the world, and the more fights we can put on, the more talent we can find, the better the events will be for the fans,” UFC President Dana White said. “I love looking for up-and-coming talent. This show’s going to give us another opportunity to bring in young fighters who we think have potential to make it in the UFC or maybe even one day become world champions. It’ll also give some fighters who might be in a slump or on their way out of the organization an opportunity for that last shot. I truly can’t watch enough fights and I think our fans will love this new Fight Pass show.”

TRENDING > Kevin Lee on Michael Chiesa: We Clash in Every Way, Shape and Style

Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series is scheduled to be filmed in The Ultimate Fighter gym in Las Vegas. White, alongside UFC matchmakers Sean Shelby and Mick Maynard, will be there to scout the talent. The Contender Series, which will be shot in front of a closed-studio audience, will serve as the ultimate vehicle to identify top prospects, and the next generation of UFC stars.

Dana White Tuesday Night Contender Series – July 11, Las Vegas

Flyweight Bout
Manny Vazquez vs Joby Sanchez

Middleweight Bout
Charles Byrd vs Justin Jones

Bantamweight Bout
Boston Salmon vs Ricky Turcios

Heavyweight Bout
Greg Rebello vs Azunna Anyanwu

Featherweight Bout
Matt Bessette vs Kurt Holobaugh

