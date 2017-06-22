First Dana White’s Tuesday Night Fight Card Includes 3 UFC Vets

UFC recently announced a new, live, and exclusive UFC Fight Pass show titled: Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series. The show is set to launch Tuesday, July 11, 2017. The new weekly series will feature five live fights in each episode, showcasing up-and-coming talent, as well as athletes striving to revive their professional mixed martial arts careers.

On Thursday, the UFC unveiled the first Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series fight card topped by three UFC veterans trying to earn their way back into the Octagon: Joby Sanchez, Justin Jones, and Kurt Holobaugh.

“This sport continues to get bigger all over the world, and the more fights we can put on, the more talent we can find, the better the events will be for the fans,” UFC President Dana White said. “I love looking for up-and-coming talent. This show’s going to give us another opportunity to bring in young fighters who we think have potential to make it in the UFC or maybe even one day become world champions. It’ll also give some fighters who might be in a slump or on their way out of the organization an opportunity for that last shot. I truly can’t watch enough fights and I think our fans will love this new Fight Pass show.”

Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series is scheduled to be filmed in The Ultimate Fighter gym in Las Vegas. White, alongside UFC matchmakers Sean Shelby and Mick Maynard, will be there to scout the talent. The Contender Series, which will be shot in front of a closed-studio audience, will serve as the ultimate vehicle to identify top prospects, and the next generation of UFC stars.

Dana White Tuesday Night Contender Series – July 11, Las Vegas

Flyweight Bout

Manny Vazquez vs Joby Sanchez

Middleweight Bout

Charles Byrd vs Justin Jones

Bantamweight Bout

Boston Salmon vs Ricky Turcios

Heavyweight Bout

Greg Rebello vs Azunna Anyanwu

Featherweight Bout

Matt Bessette vs Kurt Holobaugh

