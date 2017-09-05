Finishing Up Training Camps (UFC 215 Embedded)

                   
September 5, 2017
(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 1 of UFC 215 Embedded, flyweight title challenger Ray Borg wraps up his New Mexico fight camp with uphill sprints and a mitt session. Bantamweight title challenger Valentina Shevchenko trains at an Edmonton Gracie-Barra outpost with her lifelong teammate, her sister. Champion Amanda Nunes and girlfriend Nina Ansaroff continue their work at Florida’s American Top Team, ready to make up for lost time. Flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson stays busy at home, where doing dishes and chasing grasshoppers are his responsibility.

UFC 215 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the two title fights at UFC 215.

TRENDING > Michael Johnson: ‘I Don’t Think Kevin Lee Deserves an Interim (UFC) Title Shot’

Stay tuned to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Sept. 9, for UFC 215: Johnson vs. Borg Live Results and Fight Stats, The first UFC 215 bout is slated to begin at 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT with Johnson vs. Borg as the night’s main event in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Nunes vs. Shevchenko takes the co-headlining slot.

