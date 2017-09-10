Finishes Earn Rafael dos Anjos and Henry Cejudo Bonus Checks (UFC 215 Bonuses)

Ultimate Fighting Championship announced the bonus winners from UFC 215: Nunes vs. Shevchenko 2 following Saturday’s event in Edmonton, Canada. Rafael dos Anjos, Henry Cejudo, Jeremy Stephens and Gilbert Melendez took home the $50,000 performance incentives.

Fight of the Night honors went to the featherweight bout between Stephens and Melendez. It was Melendez’ promotional debut at 145-pounds. Stephens did damage to Melendez’ lead leg early in the fight. Each round Melendez fell to his back after absorbing a leg kick. He switched stances and tried to take the fight to Stephens. Melendez showed that he’s the definition of a warrior, but it was a one-sided fight.

Cejudo, an Olympic gold medalist in freestyle wrestling, earned a Performance of the Night bonus for his second round finish of Wilson Reis. Cejudo showed off his ever improving striking skills and had Reis hurt a few times in the opening round. He was able to get the stoppage 25 seconds into the second round. Cejudo landed a straight right hand that dropped Reis. He followed up with a series of right hands before the referee stepped in to stop the fight.

Former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos was awarded a Performance of the Night bonus for his first-round submission of No. 6 ranked Neil Magny in the fight card’s co-main event. Dos Anjos landed a leg kick early in the fight that swept Magny off his feet. “RDA” followed Magny to the canvas and had his way. The Brazilian moved to side control before advancing to the mount position. He postured up and delivered elbows forcing Magny to turn. As Magny moved, dos Anjos locked on an arm-triangle choke. Seconds later Magny was taping out.

UFC 215: Nunes vs. Shevchenko 2 took place at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Canada. The 11-fight card featured three knockout finishes, three submission wins, and five fights that went the distance.

