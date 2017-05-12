Final Workouts, Ice Baths and Special Soup (UFC 211 Embedded, Ep 5)

(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 5 of UFC 211 Embedded, the athletes continue to train for their Saturday night showdowns at American Airlines Arena in Dallas, Texas. Heavyweight title challenger Junior dos Santos heads to the gym of a UFC pioneer, while champion Stipe Miocic caps his workout with a contentious ice bath. Strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk reveals the secret weapon that keeps her motivated before weigh-ins, and teammates Frankie Edgar and Eddie Alvarez prepare together for their respective UFC 211 bouts. Then the stars of the event’s title fights treat their fans at open workouts, with strawweight challenger Jessica Andrade offering up a tribute to PRIDE FC.

RELATED:

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram