Final Bellator 178: Straus vs. Pitbull 4 Fight Card

Bellator MMA returns to Uncasville, Conn., with a featherweight world title clash pitting current division champion Daniel Straus (24-6) and former belt-holder Patricio “Pitbull” Freire (25-4) in the fourth chapter of their historic rivalry at Bellator 178: Straus vs. ‘Pitbull’ 4 on Friday, April 21 at Mohegan Sun Arena.

The Spike-televised portion of the event also features a battle of undefeated flyweight prospects Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (5-0) and Jessica Middleton (2-0) will serve as the evening’s co-main event LIVE and FREE on Spike, as well as Saad Awad (19-9) taking on Ryan Quinn (13-6) and A.J. McKee (7-0) welcoming Dominic Mazzotta (12-1) to the promotional fray.

Tickets for this event are available at the Mohegan Sun Arena Box Office, as well as Ticketmaster and Bellator.com. Bellator 178: Straus vs. ‘Pitbull’ 4 airs on Friday, April 21 at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT on Spike, with preliminary action beginning at 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT on Bellator.com.

TRENDING > ‘Do You Wanna Be a F—in’ Fighter?!’ (A TUF Look Back)

Bellator 178: Straus vs. Pitbull 4 Main Card:

  • Featherweight World Title Main Event: Daniel Straus (24-6) vs. Patricio Freire (25-4)
  • Flyweight Co-Main Event: Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (5-0) vs. Jessica Middleton (2-0)
  • Lightweight Feature Bout: Saad Awad (19-9) vs. Ryan Quinn (13-6)
  • Featherweight Feature Bout: A.J. McKee (7-0) vs. Dominic Mazzotta (12-1)

Bellator 178 Preliminary Card:

  • Welterweight Preliminary Bout: Nick Alley (1-0) vs. Kastroit Xhema (Debut)
  • Featherweight Preliminary Bout: Don Shainis (1-1) vs. Max Kelleher (1-3)
  • Bantamweight Preliminary Bout: Regivaldo Carvalho (3-2) vs. Jason Perrin (3-2)
  • Welterweight Preliminary Bout: Kemran Lachinov (2-2) vs. Sam Watford (2-1)
  • Flyweight Preliminary Bout: John Lopez (8-3) vs. Remo Cardarelli (6-5)
  • Featherweight Preliminary Bout: Chris Foster (10-5) vs. Shane Manley (3-2)
  • Featherweight Preliminary Bout: Thomas English (6-7) vs. Blair Tugman (9-6)
  • Catchweight Preliminary Bout: Jordan Young (6-0) vs. Tim Caron (6-0)
  • Welterweight Preliminary Bout: Ed Ruth (2-0) vs. David Mundell (6-2)
  • Heavyweight Preliminary Bout: Tyrell Fortune (2-0) vs. Branko Busick (Debut)
  • Flyweight Preliminary Bout: Billy Giovanella (9-5) vs. Joshua Ricci (3-0)

