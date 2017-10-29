Fighters Slam Colby Covington for Post-Fight Tirade at UFC Sao Paulo

Following his unanimous decision win over Sao Paulo native Demian Maia on Saturday, Colby Covington made incendiary comments about Brazil and fighters didn’t approve of the blatant disrespect.

“Brazil, you’re a dump. All you filthy animals suck,” he said during his post-fight interview causing an immediate reaction via social media. He was escorted from the Octagon to the boos of the crowd who hurled food, drinks and anything they could launch at him.

@ColbyCovMMA talks the talk walks the walk!!! What an impressive performance against a legend on enemy turf! Congrats Colby!!! #UFCSaoPaolo — American Top Team (@AmericanTopTeam) October 29, 2017

Embarrassed he is in my division https://t.co/epJuPBiT01 — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) October 29, 2017

Calling someone's country a dump and it's people animals is disrespectful. Also could be considered racist. — Will Brooks (@ILLxWillBrooks) October 29, 2017

Woodley sleeps Mr Covington in round 1…. #ufcSP — Zachary Makovsky (@ZachFunSize) October 29, 2017

After that performance, I wouldn't call out T-Wood, because he would hurt Colby, bad. #UFCSaoPaulo — The Spartan (@EliasTheodorou) October 29, 2017

No, they don't love him anywhere, DC. #UFCSaoPaulo — The Spartan (@EliasTheodorou) October 29, 2017

Security better protect him all the way to the airport lol — James Vick (@JamesVickMMA) October 29, 2017

no translating for Brazil tonight, but I think they got it. #UFCSaoPaulo — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) October 29, 2017

Well @ufc just had to add full time security for Covington to their budget until he gets back to the states……for real — Chris Camozzi (@ChrisCamozzi) October 29, 2017

So @ColbyCovMMA calling out @TWooodley…. dues gets starched in 2 minutes or less. Some of the ugliest striking I’ve seen. — Erik Jon Koch (@NEWBREED04) October 29, 2017

Come on man, be respectful! — Tatiana Suarez (@TSPMMA115) October 29, 2017

The translator didn’t want to translate it anyways https://t.co/DWmEfcYODB — Tatiana Suarez (@TSPMMA115) October 29, 2017

I'll put good money on him never even fighting for the belt. 🙂 https://t.co/LCKjJ79uPy — The Spartan (@EliasTheodorou) October 29, 2017

Please teach him how to respectfully earn a shot. https://t.co/3Nf6pGcHST — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) October 29, 2017

He changed his name to Colby "Cotton Fist" Covington. Or Easy Money Covington. Sum like that. I'm embarrassed he was proud of that https://t.co/cVDPnB7e5T — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) October 29, 2017

Classless. — Will Brooks (@ILLxWillBrooks) October 29, 2017

I want to see @USMAN84kg and Colby Covington. — Tatiana Suarez (@TSPMMA115) October 29, 2017

Cmon that's ridiculous. He would get washed by @USMAN84kg — Zebrinha MMA (@EricSpicely) October 29, 2017

It's totally embarrassing. Do the heel thing that's fine but alienate a large % of ATT fighters isn't really smart. https://t.co/2cPIOE0SPd — Will Brooks (@ILLxWillBrooks) October 29, 2017

