Fighters Rip Conor McGregor for UFC 223 Media Day Meltdown

April 5, 2018
Conor McGregor showed up at the UFC 223: Khabib vs. Holloway Media Day on Thursday and went on a rampage. He shattered a window in the van carrying fighters back to the fighter hotel. In the melee, one fighter was reportedly cut. After the spectacle, fighters reacted to the situation via Twitter and they didn’t hold back.

TRENDING > New York Police Want to Question Conor McGregor But No Arrest Warrant Issued

TRENDING > Brandon Moreno: ‘Conor McGregor Needs to Go to Jail’ (Eye Witness Account)

 

Follow along on Saturday on MMAWeekly.com for UFC 223: Khabib vs. Holloway full live results and fight stats.

               

