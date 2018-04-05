Fighters Rip Conor McGregor for UFC 223 Media Day Meltdown

Conor McGregor showed up at the UFC 223: Khabib vs. Holloway Media Day on Thursday and went on a rampage. He shattered a window in the van carrying fighters back to the fighter hotel. In the melee, one fighter was reportedly cut. After the spectacle, fighters reacted to the situation via Twitter and they didn’t hold back.

Conor McGregor and his crew go BERSERK in crazy bus attack! #TMZ #TMZSports pic.twitter.com/FGsTA4f0Ql — TMZ (@TMZ) April 5, 2018

Brandon Moreno and his coach were backstage at the UFC 223 Media Day when Conor McGregor and his camp went… https://t.co/5p0Un30nSi — MMAWeekly (@MMAWeeklycom) April 5, 2018

Time to @ufc start promete good people, fighters that can be a example for kids and new generation and also that can be good for the image of the show. — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) April 5, 2018

At hospital with one of my coworkers. Possible broken hand due to attack by Conor and his gang of thugs. I got cut and showered with glass. We thought we were gonna die. — Reed Harris (@reedharrisufc) April 5, 2018

Hope You Guys Are Good Reed- That’s Bullshit #UFC223 https://t.co/Z4cBxPdNkc — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) April 5, 2018

Ground plane…..

Take in custody….

Escort to arena on Saturday night to make him fight Khabib…..

That’s true punishment! — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) April 5, 2018

Crazy day! Red panty night for people on the bus thanks to @thenotoriousmma @ufc pic.twitter.com/WonBQUPMp0 — Roy Nelson (@roynelsonmma) April 5, 2018

Conor McGregor’s act is the most disgusting thing I’ve ever seen displayed by an MMA fighter. Was a fan, no more. Shame on you!! ???#UFC223 — Carla Esparza (@CarlaEsparza1) April 5, 2018

For someone talking about how much money he wants to fight again, showing up and trying to scrap for free seems like a poor business move. Especially if your license is revoked in the process… or is that a part of the plan? ?? — Dan Hardy (@danhardymma) April 5, 2018

Dana hit the nail on the head what kind of example is this to any kid, especially with a country that is now so invested in the sport. What a disgrace https://t.co/OVnnnsBDaA — Joe Duffy (@Duffy_MMA) April 5, 2018

“These things happen in MMA.” — Jim Miller (@JimMiller_155) April 5, 2018

If they really want to punish McGregor , make him fight Khabib and make Steve Mazzagatti the ref??‍♂️? #UFC — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) April 5, 2018

McGregor goes WWE in Brooklyn and Brock Lesnar returning to the UFC… brace yourselves mma fans! — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) April 5, 2018

A Coke head with the little man syndrome is not a good combination ?? — James Vick (@JamesVickMMA) April 5, 2018

Lol of course he's on drugs!! McGregor so coked out of his mind he probably don't even know where he is right now https://t.co/0aYRlrKU3D — James Vick (@JamesVickMMA) April 5, 2018

He shouldn't have been trying to punk his boy when he was alone, like a bully. Then he expects not to get rolled on fukn rookie..

And then stay on the bus

haha u guys got punked …. — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) April 5, 2018

I allready slapped and punked both these guys and they teams though so that's none of my buisness ? — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) April 5, 2018

Conor is done pic.twitter.com/A8yvHqMc9A — Belal muhammad (@bullyb170) April 5, 2018

This is what happens when you repeatedly reward bad behavior ??‍♀️??‍♀️ — Jessica Penne (@JessicaPenne) April 5, 2018

Conor is a bitch. the bus he and his buddies attacked had all the red corner fighters (including myself) and his bitch ass hurdled a dully threw the glass which broke and hit me and several other fighters which lead to Chiesa being cut. #crybaby — Ray Borg (@tazmexufc) April 5, 2018

Looks like Conor is trying to get himself suspended. Guess that’s one way to avoid fighting Khabib! — Chas Skelly (@ChasSkelly) April 5, 2018

This is what happens when you make someone feel larger than life/Notorious…. Give a man an… https://t.co/qrz12eY3rO — Corey Anderson UFC (@CoreyA_MMA) April 5, 2018

I wonder if ALL you "McGregor is KING…..He does what he wants" would be perfectly fine with him throwing a chair through a bus window with your mother's on it and SHE being the one to get cut?! #ufc223 — Corey Anderson UFC (@CoreyA_MMA) April 5, 2018

No class??‍♂️ — Brad Tavares (@BradTavares) April 5, 2018

Absolute SHENANIGANS surrounding @ufc #UFC223 Hoping all deserving fighters get 2 fight come Saturday night.❤️??We work too hard to get our dream taken away by 1 selfish D-bag. #StayingFocused — Ashlee Evans-Smith (@AshleeMMA) April 5, 2018

“This is Conor with Safelite Auto Glass, I’ll fix that window for ya”. pic.twitter.com/gyXGlVguBR — Chase Sherman (@ChaseShermanUFC) April 5, 2018

Penny stock street thugs — Big Ben Rothwell (@RothwellFighter) April 5, 2018

Conor Conor Conor ???!!! I am guessing #UFC223 PPV just gone through the roof!! What is he playing at!! — scott askham (@scottaskham1) April 5, 2018

The man's making 3D chess moves out here people! #UFC223 pic.twitter.com/vizKH3je0s — The Spartan (@EliasTheodorou) April 5, 2018

All this because Khabib held Lobov's head like he was sternly talking to a small child? #UFC223 https://t.co/nmkGGq0hbL — The Spartan (@EliasTheodorou) April 5, 2018

Conor done lost his damn mind. #ufc223 P.S. I really hope @MikeMav22 is okay. <3 https://t.co/s5UAAmg2eh — The Spartan (@EliasTheodorou) April 5, 2018

2 ways to make a lot of money in the UFC: A.) Be a scumbag (Connor McGregor) B.) Sue a scumbag (Connor McGregor) for attacking you like a maniac — Patrick Cummins (@OfficialDurkin) April 5, 2018

You definitely know when @TheNotoriousMMA is in town, my news feed is blown away!!! #alwaysmakinghisprecenceknown — Jimmie Rivera (@JimmieRivera135) April 5, 2018

After the Jon Jones hit and run incident, Conor/Nate can throwing debacle, Jones/DC media fight, Lombard and a few other late punches, and now the new Conor chaos, I can’t help but think..”what does Paul Daley think of all of this?” — Anthony Smith (@lionheartsmith) April 5, 2018

Put Me Back In Coach, WTF?! I Hate Sitting On The Sidelines, Especially W/ All The Bullshit McNuggets & Crew Trying To Pull @barclayscenter The @ufc & Fans Need Me!!! #TonyFergusonMMA SnapJitsu™️ #SnapDownCity -Champ ?? ????? — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) April 5, 2018

You’s’ll strip me of nothing you’s do nothing cunts. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 5, 2018

