Fighters React to Yoel Romero’s Knockout of Luke Rockhold

The UFC 221: Romero vs. Rockhold main event on Saturday was supposed to crown an interim middleweight champion, but Yoel Romero failed to make weight at Friday’s weigh-in. The fight went on, but Romero was disqualified from winning a title. Only Luke Rockhold was eligible to walk away with a belt. No belt was given after Romero knocked out Rockhold in the third round.
Following the highlight-reel finish by the “Soldier of God,” fighters reacted via Twitter:
Soldier of God#UFC221 @YoelRomeroMMA pic.twitter.com/tWa3Efuukw
— UFC (@ufc) February 11, 2018
FML!
— Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) February 11, 2018
Well …congrats to Yoel. Can’t wait to get back out there. #UFC221
— Chris Weidman (@ChrisWeidmanUFC) February 11, 2018
Hang on…Am I the only one who is in the top 5 who hasn’t fought Whitaker, coming off a win, most title defenses, makes weight and doesn’t fail drug tests? ??? #UFC221
— Chris Weidman (@ChrisWeidmanUFC) February 11, 2018
That was scary! @YoelRomeroMMA ? congrats!!!!! @ufc
— Paige VanZant (@PaigeVanzantUFC) February 11, 2018
Congrats you win ?. #UFC221
— Ian McCall (@Unclecreepymma) February 11, 2018
Them temple shots are no joke! Romero with the win, but that fog of not making weight still looms over this. #UFC221
— Aljamain Sterling (@FunkMaster_UFC) February 11, 2018
That uppercut ?
— Lando Vannata (@GroovyLando) February 11, 2018
??? #UFC221
— Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) February 11, 2018
Yoel is now the non-interim-interim champ of the world! ???? #UFC221 pic.twitter.com/0Sy1x3M33O
— The Spartan (@EliasTheodorou) February 11, 2018
@YoelRomeroMMA ??????? pic.twitter.com/QHMhnmFo7h
— Antonio Pezao Silva (@BigfootSilva) February 11, 2018
???? #UFCPerth #ufc221 pic.twitter.com/HOIcqjsMTA
— patrick cote (@patrick_cote) February 11, 2018
BRUTAL!
— Matheus Nicolau (@NicolauMatheus) February 11, 2018
Man! Romero pulls it off ?
— Tatiana Suarez (@TSPMMA115) February 11, 2018
Woah!! ? but what happens to the division now?! #ufc221
— Shane Burgos (@HurricaneShaneB) February 11, 2018
Romero has a fountain of youth. Logical explanation. #UFC221
— Matheus Nicolau (@NicolauMatheus) February 11, 2018
Romero is one explosive son of a gun #UFCPerth
— Belal muhammad (@bullyb170) February 11, 2018
⚖️ wins the main event at #UFC221. ⚖️ now holds the interim belt.
— Ian McCall (@Unclecreepymma) February 11, 2018
This leaves an opening for Whittaker to fight gastlem ???
— Belal muhammad (@bullyb170) February 11, 2018
HOLY S*** .@YoelRomeroMMA came with the uppercut that knocked him back to the 5th grade. #UFC221
— Andrew Holbrook (@AndrewHolbrook) February 11, 2018