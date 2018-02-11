HOT OFF THE WIRE

Fighters React to Yoel Romero’s Knockout of Luke Rockhold

February 11, 2018
The UFC 221: Romero vs. Rockhold main event on Saturday was supposed to crown an interim middleweight champion, but Yoel Romero failed to make weight at Friday’s weigh-in. The fight went on, but Romero was disqualified from winning a title. Only Luke Rockhold was eligible to walk away with a belt. No belt was given after Romero knocked out Rockhold in the third round.

Following the highlight-reel finish by the “Soldier of God,” fighters reacted via Twitter:

 

