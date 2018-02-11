Fighters React to Yoel Romero’s Knockout of Luke Rockhold

The UFC 221: Romero vs. Rockhold main event on Saturday was supposed to crown an interim middleweight champion, but Yoel Romero failed to make weight at Friday’s weigh-in. The fight went on, but Romero was disqualified from winning a title. Only Luke Rockhold was eligible to walk away with a belt. No belt was given after Romero knocked out Rockhold in the third round.

Following the highlight-reel finish by the “Soldier of God,” fighters reacted via Twitter:

FML! — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) February 11, 2018

Well …congrats to Yoel. Can’t wait to get back out there. #UFC221 — Chris Weidman (@ChrisWeidmanUFC) February 11, 2018

Hang on…Am I the only one who is in the top 5 who hasn’t fought Whitaker, coming off a win, most title defenses, makes weight and doesn’t fail drug tests? ??? #UFC221 — Chris Weidman (@ChrisWeidmanUFC) February 11, 2018

Congrats you win ?. #UFC221 — Ian McCall (@Unclecreepymma) February 11, 2018

Them temple shots are no joke! Romero with the win, but that fog of not making weight still looms over this. #UFC221 — Aljamain Sterling (@FunkMaster_UFC) February 11, 2018

That uppercut ? — Lando Vannata (@GroovyLando) February 11, 2018

Yoel is now the non-interim-interim champ of the world! ???? #UFC221 pic.twitter.com/0Sy1x3M33O — The Spartan (@EliasTheodorou) February 11, 2018

BRUTAL! — Matheus Nicolau (@NicolauMatheus) February 11, 2018

Man! Romero pulls it off ? — Tatiana Suarez (@TSPMMA115) February 11, 2018

Woah!! ? but what happens to the division now?! #ufc221 — Shane Burgos (@HurricaneShaneB) February 11, 2018

Romero has a fountain of youth. Logical explanation. #UFC221 — Matheus Nicolau (@NicolauMatheus) February 11, 2018

Romero is one explosive son of a gun #UFCPerth — Belal muhammad (@bullyb170) February 11, 2018

⚖️ wins the main event at #UFC221. ⚖️ now holds the interim belt. — Ian McCall (@Unclecreepymma) February 11, 2018

This leaves an opening for Whittaker to fight gastlem ??? — Belal muhammad (@bullyb170) February 11, 2018