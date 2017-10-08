Fighters React to Tony Ferguson Winning Interim UFC Title

Tony Ferguson became the interim lightweight champion on Saturday by submitting Kevin Lee in the UFC 216 main event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Ferguson had to come back from some early adversity, but was able to get the finish in the third round via triangle choke. After Ferguson won the interim belt, he called out Conor McGregor.

Check out how Ferguson’s fellow fighters reacted to the UFC 216 main event:

wat a scrap. new champ https://t.co/N3pgsYtWJe — mark richard hunt (@markhunt1974) October 8, 2017

I think Conor vacates to fight Diaz, and then retires. #ElCucuy fights Khabib for the undisputed title. #UFC216 — Dan Hardy (@danhardymma) October 8, 2017

Old school 4 man tourney?

Khabib

Ferguson Nate

Conor Winners fight for the title. — Ian McCall (@Unclecreepymma) October 8, 2017

Kevin Lee fought valiantly until the very end. He came up short, but has a very long future. Head up young warrior! #UFC216 — The Spartan (@EliasTheodorou) October 8, 2017

I think it's an easy win for @TheNotoriousMMA — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) October 8, 2017

10 straight for my boy @TonyFergusonXT congratulations bro!! — Court McGee (@Court_McGee) October 8, 2017

Congratulations! Well deserved my friend @TonyFergusonXT great work ! — Yair Rodriguez (@panteraufc) October 8, 2017

