Fighters React to Tony Ferguson Winning Interim UFC Title

October 8, 2017
Tony Ferguson became the interim lightweight champion on Saturday by submitting Kevin Lee in the UFC 216 main event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Ferguson had to come back from some early adversity, but was able to get the finish in the third round via triangle choke. After Ferguson won the interim belt, he called out Conor McGregor.

Check out how Ferguson’s fellow fighters reacted to the UFC 216 main event:

