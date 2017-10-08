Fighters React to Tony Ferguson Winning Interim UFC Title

Tony Ferguson became the interim lightweight champion on Saturday by submitting Kevin Lee in the UFC 216 main event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Ferguson had to come back from some early adversity, but was able to get the finish in the third round via triangle choke. After Ferguson won the interim belt, he called out Conor McGregor.
Check out how Ferguson’s fellow fighters reacted to the UFC 216 main event:
Great performance @TonyFergusonXT
My congratulations.
You deserve this belt.#December @ufc @danawhite
— khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) October 8, 2017
Respect …#UFC216 pic.twitter.com/uGSLA9XbFu
— UFC (@ufc) October 8, 2017
wat a scrap. new champ https://t.co/N3pgsYtWJe
— mark richard hunt (@markhunt1974) October 8, 2017
@TonyFergusonXT way to go brother #10thpLanet baby
— Chito Vera (@chitoveraUFC) October 8, 2017
I think Conor vacates to fight Diaz, and then retires. #ElCucuy fights Khabib for the undisputed title. #UFC216
— Dan Hardy (@danhardymma) October 8, 2017
Old school 4 man tourney?
Khabib
Ferguson
Nate
Conor
Winners fight for the title.
— Ian McCall (@Unclecreepymma) October 8, 2017
Kevin Lee fought valiantly until the very end. He came up short, but has a very long future. Head up young warrior! #UFC216
— The Spartan (@EliasTheodorou) October 8, 2017
.@TonyFergusonXT is a dangerous man!!! Congrats champ! @ufc
— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) October 8, 2017
I think it's an easy win for @TheNotoriousMMA
— Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) October 8, 2017
10 straight for my boy @TonyFergusonXT congratulations bro!!
— Court McGee (@Court_McGee) October 8, 2017
Congratulations! Well deserved my friend @TonyFergusonXT great work !
— Yair Rodriguez (@panteraufc) October 8, 2017
