Fighters React to TJ Dillashaw Finishing Cody Garbrandt

TJ Dillashaw settled his rivalry with former teammate Cody Garbrandt on Saturday by finishing “No Love” at UFC 217. After being knocked down in the opening round, Dillashaw came back and dropped Garbrandt twice in the second. Following the grudge match, fighters reacted to the title changing hands via Twitter.

Sick fight!!! Both guy elevated the sport!! @ufc — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) November 5, 2017

So happy someone knocked @Cody_Nolove off his high horse, @TJDillashaw I’m coming for you after @DominickCruz !!! — Jimmie Rivera (@JimmieRivera135) November 5, 2017

Damn lol what is going on ! Congrats @TJDillashaw — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) November 5, 2017

Having trained with TJ for this fight. He deserved this win I hope to see these guys fight multiple times #ufc217 — Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) November 5, 2017

— Jeremy Stephens (@LiLHeathenMMA) November 5, 2017

TJ with the KO!!!! Oh shit!!!!@ufc Great fight both men!! — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) November 5, 2017

That’s what happens when you run ya mouth like you’re invincible! Anyone can win and anyone can lose! Great fight by both men tho. #UFC217 — Aljamain Sterling (@FunkMaster_UFC) November 5, 2017

Man I’m bummed for @Cody_Nolove he’s still one of my favorite fighters! Keep your head up bro, I️ know that belt will be yours again — Brad Tavares (@BradTavares) November 5, 2017

KILLASHAW! WOW!! Great scrap. Both guys are killers. Cody No Love is a good cat. He will be back. Congrats TJ. #OneLove #UFC217 — Joe Ellenberger (@JoeEllenberger) November 5, 2017

Ouch I felt it and I said it @ufc congrats TJ — Manny Gamburyan (@MannyGamburyan) November 5, 2017

Alright I'm checked out emotionally tonight lol — #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) November 5, 2017

Holy shit. Killashaw with the KO. — Chase Sherman (@ChaseShermanUFC) November 5, 2017

Sweated that for a min. Felt chins would play a factor.

IMO tj never lost belt.

Cody a phenomenal fighter — TJ Grant (@TJ_Grant) November 5, 2017

Whattttttt!!!!!! — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) November 5, 2017

WTF — Leonardo Santos (@LeoSantosbjj) November 5, 2017

Buzzing for TJ! Cody was a dick on TUF. Great fight! Would watch a rematch 100% #UFC217 — scott askham (@scottaskham1) November 5, 2017

Is it the night of #andnew ? — Paul Felder (@felderpaul) November 5, 2017

Fighting is a crazy thing. Looking forward to seeing these guys do it again! #UFC217 — Matt Schnell (@DANGER_Caged) November 5, 2017

The scary thing is @Cody_Nolove is SO young! He'll be back better than ever!! #UFC217 — #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) November 5, 2017

Congratulations to @TJDillashaw on the W and awesome class from both guys!! @Cody_Nolove @ufc — Eric Shelton (@Showtime1mma) November 5, 2017

