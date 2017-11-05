Fighters React to TJ Dillashaw Finishing Cody Garbrandt

TJ Dillashaw settled his rivalry with former teammate Cody Garbrandt on Saturday by finishing “No Love” at UFC 217. After being knocked down in the opening round, Dillashaw came back and dropped Garbrandt twice in the second. Following the grudge match, fighters reacted to the title changing hands via Twitter.
Sick fight!!! Both guy elevated the sport!! @ufc
So happy someone knocked @Cody_Nolove off his high horse, @TJDillashaw I’m coming for you after @DominickCruz !!!
Damn lol what is going on ! Congrats @TJDillashaw
Having trained with TJ for this fight. He deserved this win I hope to see these guys fight multiple times #ufc217
Congrats @TJDillashaw
Impressive @TJDillashaw! Congrats champ! @ufc
TJ with the KO!!!! Oh shit!!!!@ufc Great fight both men!!
That’s what happens when you run ya mouth like you’re invincible! Anyone can win and anyone can lose! Great fight by both men tho. #UFC217
THAT’S RIGHT! #andNEW !!!!! #UFC217 @TJDillashaw with the FUCKING win!!!!!!!
Man I’m bummed for @Cody_Nolove he’s still one of my favorite fighters! Keep your head up bro, I️ know that belt will be yours again
KILLASHAW! WOW!! Great scrap. Both guys are killers. Cody No Love is a good cat. He will be back. Congrats TJ. #OneLove #UFC217
Ouch I felt it and I said it @ufc congrats TJ
Alright I'm checked out emotionally tonight lol
Holy shit. Killashaw with the KO.
Sweated that for a min. Felt chins would play a factor.
IMO tj never lost belt.
Cody a phenomenal fighter
Awesome win for @TJDillashaw congrats champ #AndNew #UFC217 is on today
Called it! @ufc @TJDillashaw nice stuff
Whattttttt!!!!!!
OMG! Thrillashaw comes back and KOs Cody!!! #UFC217 pic.twitter.com/8pKU3e8Vwy
@Cody_Nolove hahahaha chupa otario!!!
WTF
Buzzing for TJ! Cody was a dick on TUF. Great fight! Would watch a rematch 100% #UFC217
Is it the night of #andnew ?
Fighting is a crazy thing. Looking forward to seeing these guys do it again! #UFC217
The scary thing is @Cody_Nolove is SO young! He'll be back better than ever!! #UFC217
Congratulations to @TJDillashaw on the W and awesome class from both guys!! @Cody_Nolove @ufc
