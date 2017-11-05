               

Fighters React to TJ Dillashaw Finishing Cody Garbrandt

November 5, 2017
TJ Dillashaw settled his rivalry with former teammate Cody Garbrandt on Saturday by finishing “No Love” at UFC 217. After being knocked down in the opening round, Dillashaw came back and dropped Garbrandt twice in the second. Following the grudge match, fighters reacted to the title changing hands via Twitter.

