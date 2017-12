Fighters React to Max Holloway’s Destruction of Jose Aldo

UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway faced former titleholder Jose Aldo in the UFC 218 main event on Saturday and destroyed him. Following the third-round finish, fighters reacted to Holloway’s dominance via Twitter.

Max is so good. And so Big. Such great cardio. Max is the man!!!!! — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) December 3, 2017

@josealdojunior is a warrior and will always be a Legend, congrats @MaxHollowayGOAT great stuff — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) December 3, 2017

Holloway pace and output is just insane! Great effort by Aldo as well! #UFC218 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) December 3, 2017

That shit was hella beautiful. Amazing performance @BlessedMMA — Lando Vannata (@GroovyLando) December 3, 2017

Fuck that was hard to watch. That was a beat down!! Holloway is the best !! — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) December 3, 2017

They shouldn’t have let him take that much of a beating. — Chris Wade (@CWadeMMA) December 3, 2017

Holy @BlessedMMA, congrats brudda. Aldo showed he’s still a beast, that’s the best he’s ever looked IMO. #UFC218 — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) December 3, 2017

Man, @BlessedMMA does it again! Nearly identical to the last fight. Man, oh man! #ufc218 — Tatiana Suarez (@TSPMMA115) December 3, 2017

Great performance by @BlessedMMA made Aldo fight his fight.. Great night of fights! #ufc218 — Shane Burgos (@HurricaneShaneB) December 3, 2017

