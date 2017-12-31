Fighters React to Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Dominance at UFC 219

Undefeated Khabib Nurmagomedov made a strong case for himself being the top lightweight in the world on Saturday when he completely dominated No. 4 ranked Edson Barboza in the UFC 219 co-main event. “The Eagle” extended his unbeaten streak to 25 consecutive fights. Following the one-sided mauling, fighters took to Twitter with their reactions.

My man Khabib 25-0 the real champ no bullshit. 30-24 on the score card ha — Luke Rockhold (@LukeRockhold) December 31, 2017

Are you kidding me? — Junior Dos Santos (@junior_cigano) December 31, 2017

Watching @TeamKhabib fight is exactly what I always imagined being mauled by a bear would look like. #ufc219 — Tim Kennedy (@TimKennedyMMA) December 31, 2017

He takes their heart, then their soul, then their body! @TeamKhabib is an absolute monster!!! I feel privileged to watch this guy fight ?????? #UFC219 — Brad Tavares (@BradTavares) December 31, 2017

Way to fight @EdsonBarbozaJR unbelievable heart ❤️ — Eddie Alvarez (@Ealvarezfight) December 31, 2017

30-24 that’s gotta be a record, right? — Aljamain Sterling (@FunkMaster_UFC) December 31, 2017

Is that the biggest scoring gap in ufc history? — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) December 31, 2017

That was impressive @TeamKhabib and imma let you finish but… I’m still on ya head. — Kevin MTP Lee (@MoTownPhenom) December 31, 2017

Did anyone else just watch 15 minutes of this…. pic.twitter.com/08lS4ZphWo — Gerald Harris (@GHurricane) December 31, 2017

I love @TeamKhabib. Congrats on the win and birth of your son!!!!! — Coach (@CMPunk) December 31, 2017

Khabib is the real — Alexander Jay? (@ALIAQUINTA) December 31, 2017

It’s not only @TeamKhabib grappling, but also his G&P that might be some of the best in the @Ufc! — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) December 31, 2017

Khabib is a monster with that wrestling. I swear it reminds me of my coach @Jsmoove_Xcel #AllDay — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) December 31, 2017

KHALABEEB is the Best fucking 155 pound Grizzly Bear in the World. pic.twitter.com/cM0OyC09aF — Chase Sherman (@ChaseShermanUFC) December 31, 2017

Not sure any sane human and coaching staff is really chomping at the bit to fight Khabib after watching that fight. Masterful work. #UFC219 — Joe Ellenberger (@JoeEllenberger) December 31, 2017

I don’t know what’s more impressive the performance of Khabib or the heart of Edson hell of a beating . #UFC219 — AlexSpartanNicholson (@spartanlife32) December 31, 2017

Congrats to my brother from Dagestan @TeamKhabib for the masterful performance! What a fighter!!!! Greatest lightweight fighter of all time! Hands down. #UFC219 — Siyar The Great (@Siyarized) December 31, 2017

Khabib is the man!!! My gawd! #ufc219 — Tatiana Suarez (@TSPMMA115) December 31, 2017

Khabib looked more like a Killer Whale ? than an Eagle ? ? #ufc219 — Jon SuperSaiyan Tuck (@JonCruzTuck) December 31, 2017

Jason Vorhees has nothin’ on Khabib — Sean Shelby (@seanshelby) December 31, 2017