Fighters React to Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Dominance at UFC 219

December 31, 2017
Undefeated Khabib Nurmagomedov made a strong case for himself being the top lightweight in the world on Saturday when he completely dominated No. 4 ranked Edson Barboza in the UFC 219 co-main event. “The Eagle” extended his unbeaten streak to 25 consecutive fights. Following the one-sided mauling, fighters took to Twitter with their reactions.

