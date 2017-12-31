Fighters React to Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Dominance at UFC 219

Undefeated Khabib Nurmagomedov made a strong case for himself being the top lightweight in the world on Saturday when he completely dominated No. 4 ranked Edson Barboza in the UFC 219 co-main event. “The Eagle” extended his unbeaten streak to 25 consecutive fights. Following the one-sided mauling, fighters took to Twitter with their reactions.
My man Khabib 25-0 the real champ no bullshit. 30-24 on the score card ha
— Luke Rockhold (@LukeRockhold) December 31, 2017
#uncrownedking #assasin #dagestan #beafraid #weareaka
— Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) December 31, 2017
Are you kidding me?
— Junior Dos Santos (@junior_cigano) December 31, 2017
Watching @TeamKhabib fight is exactly what I always imagined being mauled by a bear would look like. #ufc219
— Tim Kennedy (@TimKennedyMMA) December 31, 2017
He takes their heart, then their soul, then their body! @TeamKhabib is an absolute monster!!! I feel privileged to watch this guy fight ?????? #UFC219
— Brad Tavares (@BradTavares) December 31, 2017
Way to fight @EdsonBarbozaJR unbelievable heart ❤️
— Eddie Alvarez (@Ealvarezfight) December 31, 2017
30-24 that’s gotta be a record, right?
— Aljamain Sterling (@FunkMaster_UFC) December 31, 2017
Is that the biggest scoring gap in ufc history?
— Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) December 31, 2017
That was impressive @TeamKhabib and imma let you finish but… I’m still on ya head.
— Kevin MTP Lee (@MoTownPhenom) December 31, 2017
Did anyone else just watch 15 minutes of this…. pic.twitter.com/08lS4ZphWo
— Gerald Harris (@GHurricane) December 31, 2017
Wrestling dominance and relentless pressure. #KhabibTime #UFC219
— Aljamain Sterling (@FunkMaster_UFC) December 31, 2017
I love @TeamKhabib. Congrats on the win and birth of your son!!!!!
— Coach (@CMPunk) December 31, 2017
Khabib is the real
— Alexander Jay? (@ALIAQUINTA) December 31, 2017
It’s not only @TeamKhabib grappling, but also his G&P that might be some of the best in the @Ufc!
— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) December 31, 2017
RELATED > UFC 219: Cyborg vs. Holm Full Results and Live Fight Stats
Khabib is a monster with that wrestling. I swear it reminds me of my coach @Jsmoove_Xcel #AllDay
— Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) December 31, 2017
KHALABEEB is the Best fucking 155 pound Grizzly Bear in the World. pic.twitter.com/cM0OyC09aF
— Chase Sherman (@ChaseShermanUFC) December 31, 2017
Not sure any sane human and coaching staff is really chomping at the bit to fight Khabib after watching that fight. Masterful work. #UFC219
— Joe Ellenberger (@JoeEllenberger) December 31, 2017
I don’t know what’s more impressive the performance of Khabib or the heart of Edson hell of a beating . #UFC219
— AlexSpartanNicholson (@spartanlife32) December 31, 2017
Congrats to my brother from Dagestan @TeamKhabib for the masterful performance! What a fighter!!!! Greatest lightweight fighter of all time! Hands down. #UFC219
— Siyar The Great (@Siyarized) December 31, 2017
Khabib is the man!!! My gawd! #ufc219
— Tatiana Suarez (@TSPMMA115) December 31, 2017
Wow @TeamKhabib amazing
— James Moontasri (@jmoontasri) December 31, 2017
Khabib champ #UFC219
— Belal muhammad (@bullyb170) December 31, 2017
Khabib looked more like a Killer Whale ? than an Eagle ? ? #ufc219
— Jon SuperSaiyan Tuck (@JonCruzTuck) December 31, 2017
Jason Vorhees has nothin’ on Khabib
— Sean Shelby (@seanshelby) December 31, 2017
30-25 x2 and 30-24 ?
GOODNESS GRACIOUS #UFC219 @TeamKhabib pic.twitter.com/JlvNigRVmQ
— UFC (@ufc) December 31, 2017
"If UFC gives me one hour rest, I can fight one more time with Conor or Tony. No problem." @TeamKhabib wants to fight for the belt in one hour. WUT. #UFC219 pic.twitter.com/rZU4FfWzgq
— UFC (@ufc) December 31, 2017