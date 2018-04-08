Fighters React to Khabib Nurmagomedov Becoming UFC Lightweight Champion

HOT OFF THE WIRE

April 8, 2018
After a week that saw his opponent change three times, Khabib Nurmagomedov was crowned UFC lightweight champion on Saturday after his one-sided win over Al Iaquinta.

Nurmagomedov was originally scheduled to face interim titleholder Tony Ferguson in Saturdays main event at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York but an injury forced Ferguson out of the title fight six days before the event. Featherweight champion Max Holloway agreed to step in as Ferguson’s replacement but was pulled from the fight card and deemed unable to fight during his weight cut. With one-days notice, Al Iaquinta filled in and went the distance with the undefeated Nurmagomedov. Following the crowning of the new lightweight champion, fighters took to Twitter with their reactions.

https://twitter.com/CatZingano/status/982851013664215040

TRENDING > Ronda Rousey Among Fighters Heaping Praise on Rose Namajunas’ Win over Joanna Jedrzejczyk

               

