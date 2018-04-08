Fighters React to Khabib Nurmagomedov Becoming UFC Lightweight Champion

After a week that saw his opponent change three times, Khabib Nurmagomedov was crowned UFC lightweight champion on Saturday after his one-sided win over Al Iaquinta.

Nurmagomedov was originally scheduled to face interim titleholder Tony Ferguson in Saturdays main event at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York but an injury forced Ferguson out of the title fight six days before the event. Featherweight champion Max Holloway agreed to step in as Ferguson’s replacement but was pulled from the fight card and deemed unable to fight during his weight cut. With one-days notice, Al Iaquinta filled in and went the distance with the undefeated Nurmagomedov. Following the crowning of the new lightweight champion, fighters took to Twitter with their reactions.

“You’re Stripping Me Of A Title Because Of That Performance?” I See You Ninjas. #ufc223 Still My Mat. -Champ ?? ????? pic.twitter.com/V9zjeDZgAe — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) April 8, 2018

?? — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) April 8, 2018

I’m sorry, you need more than a punk ass low single before I call you any sort of champ. — Kevin MTP Lee (@MoTownPhenom) April 8, 2018

Shoutout @ALIAQUINTA. Getting ready for a 3 rounder vs a Muy Thai fighter and still in there — Kevin MTP Lee (@MoTownPhenom) April 8, 2018

No matter how he won tonight… @TeamKhabib is one bad mother fucker. #andnew @ufc — Ian McCall (@Unclecreepymma) April 8, 2018

Long Island be proud! He is yours! On 1 days notice this man went 5 round close with one of the worlds greatest. I love Al! #strongisland #serralongo — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) April 8, 2018

5-0 khabib. New world champ @TeamKhabib #ufc223 props to @ALIAQUINTA for taking this fight and surviving 5 rounds — Brad Tavares (@BradTavares) April 8, 2018

Khabib is a wet blanket. #ufc223 — Joe Ellenberger (@JoeEllenberger) April 8, 2018

Not sure why they keep saying “undisputed” lightweight champ. Literally 2 guys have legitimate disputes with Khabib being champ. Both Conor & Tony present real problems for him that haven’t been seen yet. — Joe Ellenberger (@JoeEllenberger) April 8, 2018

I hope Iaquinta is paid handsomely for this effort. #UFC223 — Dan Hardy (@danhardymma) April 8, 2018

.@ALIAQUINTA making Round 5 a compelling fighting.. till @TeamKhabib turned up the heat and landed another takedown! Khabib CAN go 5 rounds! @ufc #scary — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) April 8, 2018

1 days notice and @ALIAQUINTA gave Khabib the toughest fight yet. Al's a warrior through and through. Tonight was a win regardless — Chris Camozzi (@ChrisCamozzi) April 8, 2018

Great Job @ALIAQUINTA Major Props for hanging in there for all 5 and making it a fight! — Chase Sherman (@ChaseShermanUFC) April 8, 2018

@TeamKhabib with the line of the night! “Where’s Conor?” “You want to fight with bus!” ??? ??? — walt harris (@thebigticket205) April 8, 2018

Al has a lot of ❤️?? — Tatiana Suarez (@TSPMMA115) April 8, 2018

Congrats to the new king of the light weight division @TeamKhabib. Now a fight with @TheNotoriousMMA is super exciting!!!! — Siyar The Great (@Siyarized) April 8, 2018

Can’t hate on @TeamKhabib he’s the best but @ALIAQUINTA is a gladiator?? hell of a fight — AlexSpartanNicholson (@spartanlife32) April 8, 2018

Damn @TeamKhabib your an absolute legend and so impressive!! — sheldon westcott (@sheldonwestcott) April 8, 2018