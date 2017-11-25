               

HOT OFF THE WIRE
Kelvin Gastelum UFC 200 weigh-in

hot-sauce-featuredFighters React to Kelvin Gastelum’s KO of Michael Bisping

Georges St-Pierre at Montreal Canadiens Game

hot-sauce-featuredGeorges St-Pierre Gets Raucous Ovation at Montreal Canadiens Game (Video)

Nate Diaz and Tyron Woodley

hot-sauce-featuredTyron Woodley Opens as Heavy Betting Favorite Over Nate Diaz

Dana White UFC 216

hot-sauce-featuredDana White Rips Mike Swick for Doing the ‘Worst Thing to Ever Happen to the UFC’

Fighters React to Kelvin Gastelum’s KO of Michael Bisping

November 25, 2017
NoNo Comments

Former middleweight champion Michael Bisping stepped up on short notice to replace Anderson Silva against Kelvin Gastelum in the UFC Shanghai main event. Gastelum flattened “The Count” with a left hand midway through the opening round rendering Bisping unconscious. Following the first-round KO, fighters took to Twitter with their reactions.

TRENDING > Conor McGregor’s Coach Promises His Hands Will Be Even Better in UFC Return

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: Sydney
UFC Fight Night: China
TUF 26 Finale
UFC 218: Detroit
UFC Fight Night: Fresno
UFC on FOX 26: Winnipeg
UFC 219: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: St. Louis
UFC 220: Boston
UFC on FOX 27: Charlotte
UFC Fight Night: Belém
UFC 221: Perth
UFC Fight Night: Austin
UFC on FOX 28: Orlando
UFC 222: Pasadena
UFC Fight Night 127: London

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA