Fighters React to Kelvin Gastelum’s KO of Michael Bisping

Former middleweight champion Michael Bisping stepped up on short notice to replace Anderson Silva against Kelvin Gastelum in the UFC Shanghai main event. Gastelum flattened “The Count” with a left hand midway through the opening round rendering Bisping unconscious. Following the first-round KO, fighters took to Twitter with their reactions.

Big congrats to @KelvinGastelum and props to @Bisping for taking the fight so fast. — Chris Weidman (@ChrisWeidmanUFC) November 25, 2017

Gastelum is a beast ! But Bisping still the man ! All respect for th count !! #UFCShangai @ufc @bisping — patrick cote (@patrick_cote) November 25, 2017

Derek Brunson vs Kelvin Gastelum, book it! — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) November 25, 2017

We may be Count'ing the final few fights in Bispang's career and he has nothing to be ashamed about. A true legend in the sport, former champ and still going. (At least until Liverpool's event and or results.) #respect #warrior #UFCShanghai — The Spartan (@EliasTheodorou) November 25, 2017

As we all know , this is the fight business and we warriors step in the cage for your entertainment, big respect to @bisping #UFCShangai — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) November 25, 2017

It’s so funny how UFC lets @bisping fights after he’s loss he’s las fight now he’s loss again by TKO is to dangerous doctors or #UFC — Diego Brandao (@DiegoBrandaoMMA) November 25, 2017

Great regulatory decision by @ufc to let @bisping to fight 3 weeks after being concussed — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) November 25, 2017

I hear that second concussions shortly after the first are no big deal — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) November 25, 2017

I mean Wooooooooow. Damn congrats @KelvinGastelum — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) November 25, 2017

Funny how when I finish Gastelum in my last fight, people said it was because he was a welterweight including the former champ who just got finished by him. — Chris Weidman (@ChrisWeidmanUFC) November 25, 2017

Daaaaaymn! Kudos to Bisping, safe to say that man isn’t afraid of anyone #UFCShanghai — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) November 25, 2017

