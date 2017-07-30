Fighters React to Jon Jones Knocking Out Daniel Cormier via Twitter

Jon Jones won back the light heavyweight title on Saturday by knocking out Daniel Cormier in the UFC 214 main event. Jones hadn’t fought in 15 months heading into the rematch with Cormier and scored a brutal third-round finish. Fighters quickly took to Twitter to react to Jones’ return to the top of the 205-pound division.
#AndNew Light Heavyweight Champion of the world | @JonnyBones #UFC214 #JonBonesJones | B2YB @7Eleven pic.twitter.com/E3i8nOPslb
— #UFC214 (@ufc) July 30, 2017
Jon Jones is now without a doubt the P4P champ. Who else has had a #2 guy in their division as good as DC and destroyed them? #ufc214
— Frank Mir (@thefrankmir) July 30, 2017
People need to understand why D.C. was so hurt by outcome-The loss means he was never really champ & only had title because of Jons absence
— Frank Mir (@thefrankmir) July 30, 2017
@JonnyBones congrats Champ. Stop asking for retired fighters, I've been waiting to put my hands on you and so have all the fans.
— Alexander Gustafsson (@AlexTheMauler) July 30, 2017
Woaaaaaaahhhhhhh
Sucks to see D.C. Like this. Jon Jones acted like a true champ on that mic.
— Chris Weidman (@ChrisWeidmanUFC) July 30, 2017
Great fight @dc_mma, keep your head up, you fought with emotion, made fans! tonight use it. https://t.co/KAUcwZg8vO
— Roy Nelson (@roynelsonmma) July 30, 2017
Big respect for @dc_mma
Damn!!! Just like that!! Perfectly placed head kick by Jones. That's a game changer #UFC214
D.C. Was looking solid too
— Aljamain Sterling (@FunkMaster_UFC) July 30, 2017
Never give up @dc_mma ….. Desistir jamais, sacode a poeira e segue em frente Daniel Cormier… https://t.co/otASO7xYoG
— Antonio Pezao Silva (@BigfootSilva) July 30, 2017
Any second shit can change. Good fight. @ufc #bones
— Alpha Cat Zingano (@CatZingano) July 30, 2017
Well there's the greatest to ever do it. P4P no argument. Best to ever step in that octagon @JonnyBones #UFC214
— Brendan Schaub (@BrendanSchaub) July 30, 2017
Jon Jones is back. Hate it or love it, we are witnessing greatness
— Ian McCall (@Unclecreepymma) July 30, 2017
Jones is a real dude. I picked D.C. and put money on him. Respect.
— Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) July 30, 2017
And that's why Jon Jones is the greatest fighter of all time #ufc214
— James Vick (@JamesVickMMA) July 30, 2017
#ufc214 @JonnyBones best LHW ever!
No reason for Daniel Cormier to hang his head. Damn, what an incredible Champion and competitor.
This sport is incredible. Respect. pic.twitter.com/vKzVJU6fmp
— Chase Sherman (@ChaseShermanUFC) July 30, 2017
People making fun of DC for crying are insane And deserve to hit their knee on on the corner of a coffee table #UFC214
— Katlyn Chookagian (@blondefighter) July 30, 2017
Man fuck that @dc_mma hold yo head up. You fought hard and got caught. The shit happens. Be a champ with or without the belt #ufc214
— Kevin MTP Lee (@MoTownPhenom) July 30, 2017
What an great fight. Congrats @JonnyBones
— Roan Jucao (@jucao) July 30, 2017
Just earned some more respect for @JonnyBones great speech. Hopefully he lives up to being a role model champion.
— Jimmie Rivera (@JimmieRivera135) July 30, 2017
@JonnyBones is my idol #ufc214
— Louis Smolka (@LASTSAMURAIUFC) July 30, 2017
Holy Headkicks!!!!!!! @JonnyBones is truly an amazing fighter. Hope he cleans up the act because he is a phenomenal champion! #UFC214
— Zak Cummings (@ZakCummings) July 30, 2017
@dc_mma is a hell of a champ. He should be proud. And @JonnyBones way more humble than I expected .
What a fight – what an ending of a feud
— Nick Hein (@NickHeinMMA) July 30, 2017
Feeling so sad for Cormier! Was starting to feel he could take it home after amazing display of skills in the first 3 rounds. #UFC214
— Nicolas Dalby (@DalbyMMA) July 30, 2017
My guy @JonnyBones !!! So happy for you
— Devin Clark (@brownbearC) July 30, 2017
