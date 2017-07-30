Fighters React to Jon Jones Knocking Out Daniel Cormier via Twitter

Jon Jones won back the light heavyweight title on Saturday by knocking out Daniel Cormier in the UFC 214 main event. Jones hadn’t fought in 15 months heading into the rematch with Cormier and scored a brutal third-round finish. Fighters quickly took to Twitter to react to Jones’ return to the top of the 205-pound division.

RELATED > Jon Jones Scores the KO to Recapture the Belt (UFC 214 Fight Highlights)

Jon Jones is now without a doubt the P4P champ. Who else has had a #2 guy in their division as good as DC and destroyed them? #ufc214 — Frank Mir (@thefrankmir) July 30, 2017

People need to understand why D.C. was so hurt by outcome-The loss means he was never really champ & only had title because of Jons absence — Frank Mir (@thefrankmir) July 30, 2017