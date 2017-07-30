HOT OFF THE WIRE
Jon Jones UFC 214 weigh

hot-sauce-featuredFighters React to Jon Jones Knocking Out Daniel Cormier via Twitter

Arthur Jones

hot-sauce-featuredJon Jones’ NFL Star Brother in Backstage Confrontation with Daniel Cormier’s ‘Gym Rats’

hot-sauce-featuredProud Father Conor McGregor Posts Photo of Himself and His ‘Little Champion’

Conor McGregor World Tour Toronto

hot-sauce-featuredConor McGregor and NBA Star Draymond Green Mix It Up Over Floyd Mayweather

Fighters React to Jon Jones Knocking Out Daniel Cormier via Twitter

July 30, 2017
NoNo Comments

Jon Jones won back the light heavyweight title on Saturday by knocking out Daniel Cormier in the UFC 214 main event. Jones hadn’t fought in 15 months heading into the rematch with Cormier and scored a brutal third-round finish. Fighters quickly took to Twitter to react to Jones’ return to the top of the 205-pound division.

RELATED > Jon Jones Scores the KO to Recapture the Belt (UFC 214 Fight Highlights)

Related Article

Cris Cyborg UFC 214 Fight Highlights

Cris Cyborg’s Championship Knockout (UF...

Jul 30, 2017NoNo Comments9 Views

Check out Cris Cyborg's knockout victory over Tonya Evinger to capture the featherweight title at UFC 214 on Saturday in Anaheim, Calif.

Jon Jones - UFC 197

Jon Jones Earns Bonus for K...

The Ultimate Fighting Championship announced the fighter bonuses stemming

Jul 30, 2017
Robbie Lawler UFC 214 Fight Highlights

Robbie Lawler’s War w...

Check out Robbie Lawler's war with Donald Cerrone at

Jul 30, 2017
Jon Jones UFC 214 Fight Highlights

Jon Jones Scores the KO to ...

Check out Jon Jones as he knocked out Daniel

Jul 30, 2017
               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night 114: Mexico City
UFC 215: Edmonton
Mayweather vs. McGregor
UFC Fight Night 115: Rotterdam
UFC 216
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA