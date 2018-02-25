Fighters React to Jeremy Stephens’ Finish of Josh Emmett at UFC on FOX 28

Jeremy Stephens rebounded from being dropped by Josh Emmett to win by KO in the second round of the UFC on FOX 28 main event on Saturday in Orlando, Fla. Following the event fighters reacted to the finish via Twitter and some are calling foul.

Gimme a break! Feel for @JoshEmmett155, congrats @lilheathenmma but that was an illegal knee. @… https://t.co/4zq9cR7jy0 — Urijah Faber (@UrijahFaber) February 25, 2018

The left hook of @LilHeathenMMA that was the beginning of the end! #UFCOrlando pic.twitter.com/2TzDOciIDM — UFC (@ufc) February 25, 2018

Illegal knee AF! — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) February 25, 2018

Stephens is a tough fight for anyone is that division. 145 has never been so full of contenders IMHO. #UFCOrlando — Aljamain Sterling (@FunkMaster_UFC) February 25, 2018

We gotta really clarify these rules, Emmet was trying to come up and wasn’t expecting to get kneed in the head. — Kevin MTP Lee (@MoTownPhenom) February 25, 2018

How do y’all feel about the knee? I feel like it didn’t do any damage, but I’ve only seen it live. #UFCOrlando #RulesofSurvival — Chas Skelly (@ChasSkelly) February 25, 2018

Best way to solve this problem…. make knees everywhere legal! I’d be totally fine with hits to back of head too… this isn’t boxing. #UFCOrlando #UFC #MMA — Nik Lentz (@NikLentz) February 25, 2018

Respect to both fighters. Emmett and Stephens are both world class fighters. The ref’n is what I’m questioning. Josh will be back better. — Andre Fili (@TouchyFili) February 25, 2018

Jeremy Stephens still has that serious power, regardless of where his strikes land. If the ref lets it go, ref lets it go. #ufcorlando — The Spartan (@EliasTheodorou) February 25, 2018

Man, I don’t like giving props to Featherweight fighters, but @LiLHeathenMMA is an animal! #Congrats #UFCOrlando — Chas Skelly (@ChasSkelly) February 25, 2018

Stephens dropped Emmet and was killing him, but there were some questionable strikes thrown (back of the head, knee while grounded). He had him in such trouble though before that, not sure why you even risk getting DQ'd… #UFCOrlando — The Spartan (@EliasTheodorou) February 25, 2018

Elbows were legit and the knee missed. ?‍♂️ — Dan Hangman Hooker (@danthehangman) February 25, 2018

I would file for a no contest lowkey. That knee grazed the top of the head, looked illegal af. Jeremy do hit hard but josh was looking good — Kevin MTP Lee (@MoTownPhenom) February 25, 2018

Watching the replays, at least two illegal elbows landed and that illegal knee did connect in some measure. Big Tan on the ball tonight! #UFCOrlando — The Spartan (@EliasTheodorou) February 25, 2018

So knees to downed opponent are legal now? Was there a fuckin rules change? — Andre Fili (@TouchyFili) February 25, 2018

Elbows were fine!! Emmett turned the back of his head into the elbows while Stevens was going for the finish…not much a man can do about that #UFCOrlando — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) February 25, 2018

Straight up killer instinct @LiLHeathenMMA ??? — Ross Pearson (@RossTheRealDeal) February 25, 2018

That knee was questionable for sure tho.. — Shane Burgos (@HurricaneShaneB) February 25, 2018

That elbow follow up. pic.twitter.com/1QIwB9TlNU — Chase Sherman (@ChaseShermanUFC) February 25, 2018