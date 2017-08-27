Fighters React to Floyd Mayweather’s Win and Conor McGregor’s Performance

Floyd Mayweather Jr. picked up his 50th and final win inside the ring on Saturday with his 10th round finish of UFC champion Conor McGregor. While McGregor showed he could box with one of the greatest of all time, he eventually was stopped. Following the biggest fight in combat sports history, fighters reacted to Mayweather’s win and McGregor’s performance.

Respect @TheNotoriousMMA showed the world we can compete #MayweathervMcgregor — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) August 27, 2017

The fairytail unfortunately stops, but what a great fight ! — Alistair Overeem (@Alistairovereem) August 27, 2017

@TheNotoriousMMA u are the man brother!! U fought the best of our time in his game and fought like a champ. We are all proud of you. DC @ufc — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) August 27, 2017

Money well earned @thenotoriousmma respect. — Luke Rockhold (@LukeRockhold) August 27, 2017

Don't like that stoppage. — Chris Weidman (@ChrisWeidmanUFC) August 27, 2017

Are you kidding me. That was not over yet!! @TheNotoriousMMA — Paige VanZant (@PaigeVanzantUFC) August 27, 2017

Congrats on an amazing performance. You made history. Hold your head high! @TheNotoriousMMA — Paige VanZant (@PaigeVanzantUFC) August 27, 2017

Could be bias but come on. — Chris Weidman (@ChrisWeidmanUFC) August 27, 2017

He wasn't KOed once. Oh well. Conor still did his thing ! — Chris Weidman (@ChrisWeidmanUFC) August 27, 2017

I don't care. BS stoppage ! — Chris Weidman (@ChrisWeidmanUFC) August 27, 2017

Hats off to McGregor for bringing a good fight to one if boxing's all time greats. I had it as a TKO in the 6th as my prediction. — Josh Barnett (@JoshLBarnett) August 27, 2017

STOP !!! You're not going to give #McGregor a standing 8Count !!? — Dennis Bermudez (@MenaceBermudez) August 27, 2017

That was the fight for the fans. Mayweather stayed true to his word and made up for the Pac fight — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) August 27, 2017

And boxing remains the dirtiest sport on Earth. — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) August 27, 2017

Tips your caps To @TheNotoriousMMA , took TBE 10 fucking rounds .. great show for the world of MMA @ufc #greatWork — Eddie Alvarez (@Ealvarezfight) August 27, 2017

Props to McGregor for what he showed tonight against one of the best ever! He's a #martialartist and an amazing competitor! #MayMac — Stephen Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) August 27, 2017

What a self promotion by Connor … I need to learn myself…

Just to be on this magnitudeof a matchup without having the skills…. — Raphael Assuncao (@RaphaAssuncao) August 27, 2017

That is EXACTLY how I thought that fight would go. Props to Mcgregor tho, he just got PAID!! He did what he does best, SOLD this fight! — Brad Tavares (@BradTavares) August 27, 2017

That was a good stoppage I don't care what anyone says but also McGregor looked great tonight and made himself and the UFC proud! — James Vick (@JamesVickMMA) August 27, 2017

Respect to @TheNotoriousMMA hell of a fight on his part. — Will Brooks (@ILLxWillBrooks) August 27, 2017

50 and 0 baby !!!! — U R I A H H A L L (@UriahHallMMA) August 27, 2017

Whoa whoa whoa. Where is the 8 count ref? Like I said, this is some fuckery. — Chris Camozzi (@ChrisCamozzi) August 27, 2017

Wow that was a stoppage that could've gone longer. Respect to the ref, he saved Conor! RESPECT Mac you repped MMA well! #MayweatherMcGregor — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) August 27, 2017

Incredible showing by @TheNotoriousMMA. He may have lost the fight but he still wins with that showing and payday. — Joe Lauzon (@JoeLauzon) August 27, 2017

Conor did real good — Derrick Lewis (@Thebeast_ufc) August 27, 2017

And there you have it folks — Felice Herrig (@feliceherrig) August 27, 2017

Ladies and gentleman that's what @UFC fighters are all about. — Ian McCall (@Unclecreepymma) August 27, 2017

NOT LIKE THAT!! NOOOO!!!! WE GO OUT ON OUR SHIELD LIKE WARRIORS!! #MayweatherVMcGregor — Aljamain Sterling (@FunkMaster_UFC) August 27, 2017

Bullshit stop — Angela Magana (@AngelaMagana1) August 27, 2017

Nothing but respect for Conor Mcgregor. Went to the 10th Rd with the Greatest Boxer of All Time and arguably won 4 Rounds. — Chase Sherman (@ChaseShermanUFC) August 27, 2017

Well done @FloydMayweather but what can u say! Our boy @TheNotoriousMMA showed he can still box still a great fight — Paul Felder (@felderpaul) August 27, 2017

Come the fuck on. Let the man fight. — Ryan Hall (@ryanhall5050) August 27, 2017

The biggest sporting legend Ireland has ever seen. With no comparison — Cathal Pendred (@Pendred) August 27, 2017

