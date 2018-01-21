Fighters React to Daniel Cormier’s Dominant UFC 220 Title Defense

Light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier defended his title in the UFC 220 co-main event on Saturday by outclassing No. 2 ranked Volkan Oezdemir. Cormier’s Olympic-level wrestling proved too much for the challenger. After securing an early takedown in the second frame, Cormier put Oezdemir in a crucifix and pounded away with right hands until the referee stepped in. Fighters took to Twitter following the fight with their reactions.
#AndStill! @DC_MMA shows why he is the champ from START to FINISH! #UFC220 @WishShopping pic.twitter.com/WV0TsgyRau
— UFC (@ufc) January 21, 2018
Dominate win by DC #UFC220
— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) January 21, 2018
DC!! #UFC220
— The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) January 21, 2018
Dominant performance Mr. Cormier @dc_mma #ufc220
— Brad Tavares (@BradTavares) January 21, 2018
Gotta love D.C! https://t.co/RXXeclTm2J
— Aljamain Sterling (@FunkMaster_UFC) January 21, 2018
@dc_mma ???
— tim means (@MeansTim) January 21, 2018
DC dominates and stoped him. #ufc220 pic.twitter.com/fX4IKfuPZu
— The Spartan (@EliasTheodorou) January 21, 2018
#andstill champion @dc_mma congrats on quick victory! #ufc220
— Jimmie Rivera (@JimmieRivera135) January 21, 2018
Good performance by dc. #ufc220
— JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) January 21, 2018
Yay! So happy for @dc_mma ?
— Tatiana Suarez (@TSPMMA115) January 21, 2018
DC強し！！#UFC
— Takeya Mizugaki (@takeya_miz) January 21, 2018
Good job @dc_mma
— Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) January 21, 2018
Dc is the man Oezdimer will be back in no time he’s still a beast
— Belal muhammad (@bullyb170) January 21, 2018
DC is a beast! https://t.co/LlJiBEL2qL
— Thiago Pitbull Alves (@ThiagoAlvesATT) January 21, 2018
Amazing performance @dc_mma that was a pleasure to watch!
— sheldon westcott (@sheldonwestcott) January 21, 2018
Hell yeah congrats @dc_mma!!! #AndStill #ufc220
— Zak Cummings (@ZakCummings) January 21, 2018
@dc_mma great performance champ
— Chris Camozzi (@ChrisCamozzi) January 21, 2018
DC is a monster #UFCnoCombate #ufc
— Igor Araujo (@igoraraujojj) January 21, 2018
Abs don’t win fights #ufc220 pic.twitter.com/UnNXHbguAy
— éS (@EricSpicely) January 21, 2018
Thank you That was amazing. wanna dedicate that to the 1’s who matter most. I love you Salina, Daniel and Marquita. And to all my family and fans. I love you @zinkinsportsmanagement all my partners and coaches @americankickboxingacademy I thank you all. #weareaka #andnewagain DC pic.twitter.com/w7jt02OXt5
— Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) January 21, 2018