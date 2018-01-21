Fighters React to Daniel Cormier’s Dominant UFC 220 Title Defense

Light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier defended his title in the UFC 220 co-main event on Saturday by outclassing No. 2 ranked Volkan Oezdemir. Cormier’s Olympic-level wrestling proved too much for the challenger. After securing an early takedown in the second frame, Cormier put Oezdemir in a crucifix and pounded away with right hands until the referee stepped in. Fighters took to Twitter following the fight with their reactions.

Dominate win by DC #UFC220 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) January 21, 2018

Good performance by dc. #ufc220 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) January 21, 2018

Yay! So happy for @dc_mma ? — Tatiana Suarez (@TSPMMA115) January 21, 2018

Good job @dc_mma — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) January 21, 2018

Dc is the man Oezdimer will be back in no time he’s still a beast — Belal muhammad (@bullyb170) January 21, 2018

DC is a beast! https://t.co/LlJiBEL2qL — Thiago Pitbull Alves (@ThiagoAlvesATT) January 21, 2018

Amazing performance @dc_mma that was a pleasure to watch! — sheldon westcott (@sheldonwestcott) January 21, 2018

@dc_mma great performance champ — Chris Camozzi (@ChrisCamozzi) January 21, 2018