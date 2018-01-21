HOT OFF THE WIRE

Fighters React to Daniel Cormier’s Dominant UFC 220 Title Defense

January 21, 2018
Light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier defended his title in the UFC 220 co-main event on Saturday by outclassing No. 2 ranked Volkan Oezdemir. Cormier’s Olympic-level wrestling proved too much for the challenger. After securing an early takedown in the second frame, Cormier put Oezdemir in a crucifix and pounded away with right hands until the referee stepped in. Fighters took to Twitter following the fight with their reactions.

