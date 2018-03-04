Fighters React to Cris Cyborg Demolishing Yana Kunitskaya

UFC women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg demolished Yana Kunitskaya in the UFC 222 main event on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas to retain her belt. Following the Brazilian’s first-round finish, fighters reacted to the win via Twitter.
There was a ton of praise for Cyborg, although that’s nothing new, just as her blistering finish of Kunitskaya was nothing new. Cyborg is widely regarded as the top female fighter on the planet for a reason… she wins consistently, and she wins big.
She’s AMAZING @criscyborg Parabems!! #UFC222 #CyborgNation ??
— Jessica Jag Aguilar (@jagatt) March 4, 2018
Congrats @criscyborg you are a fucking beast! ?????? really enjoy watching you fight! #ufc222
— Brad Tavares (@BradTavares) March 4, 2018
Yana got punched in the gut then ankle picked her. Put that on @flowrestling “Behind the Dirt.”
— Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) March 4, 2018
Such a big mismatch. I felt wrong just watching that.
Short notice.
Went up a weight class.
Damn bro.#UFC222
— Aljamain Sterling (@FunkMaster_UFC) March 4, 2018
Cyborg destroys yet another opponent. #ufc222 pic.twitter.com/FaXgV1DSau
— The Spartan (@EliasTheodorou) March 4, 2018
CONGRATS @criscyborg #andSTILL #UFC222 https://t.co/DMZVuAdWJC
— Marion Reneau (@BelizeanBruiser) March 4, 2018
I want to see Cyborg fight an actual 145er next. And her name is @MeganA_mma. #ufc222 https://t.co/2yhoGoYvhz
— The Spartan (@EliasTheodorou) March 4, 2018
CYBORG!!!@CrisCyborg gets it done at #UFC222 in the FIRST ROUND!! pic.twitter.com/JRdd766Yv5
— UFC (@ufc) March 4, 2018
"When you call Cyborg out, you have to handle it." @CrisCyborg wants @Amanda_Leoa next ?
Who else just got legitimately scared? #UFC222 pic.twitter.com/yhHVTXguwP
— UFC (@ufc) March 4, 2018
Another finish. Another win for @CrisCyborg! #AndStill
Who's NEXT?! pic.twitter.com/OoiA5OZ4o7
— UFC_Asia (@UFC_Asia) March 4, 2018