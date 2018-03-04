Fighters React to Cris Cyborg Demolishing Yana Kunitskaya

UFC women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg demolished Yana Kunitskaya in the UFC 222 main event on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas to retain her belt. Following the Brazilian’s first-round finish, fighters reacted to the win via Twitter.

There was a ton of praise for Cyborg, although that’s nothing new, just as her blistering finish of Kunitskaya was nothing new. Cyborg is widely regarded as the top female fighter on the planet for a reason… she wins consistently, and she wins big.

Congrats @criscyborg you are a fucking beast! ?????? really enjoy watching you fight! #ufc222 — Brad Tavares (@BradTavares) March 4, 2018

Yana got punched in the gut then ankle picked her. Put that on @flowrestling “Behind the Dirt.” — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) March 4, 2018

Such a big mismatch. I felt wrong just watching that.

Short notice.

Went up a weight class.

Damn bro.#UFC222 — Aljamain Sterling (@FunkMaster_UFC) March 4, 2018

I want to see Cyborg fight an actual 145er next. And her name is @MeganA_mma. #ufc222 https://t.co/2yhoGoYvhz — The Spartan (@EliasTheodorou) March 4, 2018