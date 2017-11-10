Fighters React to Conor McGregor Pushing Referee, Slapping Official

               

November 10, 2017
NoNo Comments

UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor was in attendance for Bellator 187 in Dublin, Ireland on Friday to support training partner Charlie Ward. Ward defeated John Redmond and all hell broke loose.

McGregor climbed over the cage to celebrate with Ward and got into an altercation with referee Marc Goddard. After exiting the cage, “The Notorious” climbed the cage again and slapped an official.

Fighters reacted to the mayhem via Twitter.

