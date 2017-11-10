Fighters React to Conor McGregor Pushing Referee, Slapping Official

UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor was in attendance for Bellator 187 in Dublin, Ireland on Friday to support training partner Charlie Ward. Ward defeated John Redmond and all hell broke loose.
McGregor climbed over the cage to celebrate with Ward and got into an altercation with referee Marc Goddard. After exiting the cage, “The Notorious” climbed the cage again and slapped an official.
Fighters reacted to the mayhem via Twitter.
Got to call @TheNotoriousMMA Conor McGregor’s first trip into the @BellatorMMA cage…lol
— Mike Goldberg (@GoldieOnTV) November 10, 2017
Complete no no @tmz_tv I know! Madness in Dublin thanks to @thenotoriousmma!!! DO NOT miss @bellatormma TONIGHT on @spiketv not #bellyrubapprove but @ricosproducts is pic.twitter.com/wiTaTMHehZ
— Roy Nelson (@roynelsonmma) November 10, 2017
Oh here’s the full video. Didn’t know mark pushed him first https://t.co/T7ZI5ai4eN
— JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) November 10, 2017
Conor McGregor goes nuts at Bellator MMA in Dublin pushing the ref! https://t.co/0RSBxzjWwV
— #CyborgNation (@criscyborg) November 10, 2017
More Conor McGregor mania from Bellator MMA in Dublin Ireland. https://t.co/1i2pLvQw5R
— #CyborgNation (@criscyborg) November 10, 2017
This "sport" is a circus these days.
— Will Brooks (@ILLxWillBrooks) November 10, 2017
Guess that's the last time we're gonna see @TheNotoriousMMA inside a cage. Unless of course it's prison or @wwe #wargames #mcloser #McDuckingRealChallengesAt55 #ConstantMcDucker
— Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) November 10, 2017
nice lol https://t.co/A6eBVGwH5k
— Nik Lentz (@NikLentz) November 10, 2017
Conor just showed his whole a**
— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) November 10, 2017
Wtf Conor just went after Marc Goddard at Bellator. pic.twitter.com/ha32uWzG7k
— Chase Sherman (@ChaseShermanUFC) November 10, 2017
Only one person could have prevented the Bellator Conor Mcgregor Madness… Where the fuck where you Paulie?
— Chase Sherman (@ChaseShermanUFC) November 10, 2017
Jesus Christ he slapped a commissioner too. ? pic.twitter.com/LxEOqYt4VJ
— Chase Sherman (@ChaseShermanUFC) November 10, 2017
Wtf!!! Guess @TheNotoriousMMA as beef with @marcgoddard_uk from telling him to get in his seat when Lobov was fighting! https://t.co/uYhEJIo8Or
— scott askham (@scottaskham1) November 10, 2017
@TheNotoriousMMA jump guard game strongggg
— Katlyn Chookagian (@blondefighter) November 10, 2017
"They'll do fookin' nothin'." https://t.co/2TQGaJ6ZhR
— The Spartan (@EliasTheodorou) November 10, 2017
not good!! https://t.co/wSk88FvANV
— scott askham (@scottaskham1) November 10, 2017
