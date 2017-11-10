Fighters React to Conor McGregor Pushing Referee, Slapping Official

UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor was in attendance for Bellator 187 in Dublin, Ireland on Friday to support training partner Charlie Ward. Ward defeated John Redmond and all hell broke loose.

McGregor climbed over the cage to celebrate with Ward and got into an altercation with referee Marc Goddard. After exiting the cage, “The Notorious” climbed the cage again and slapped an official.

Fighters reacted to the mayhem via Twitter.

Got to call @TheNotoriousMMA Conor McGregor’s first trip into the @BellatorMMA cage…lol — Mike Goldberg (@GoldieOnTV) November 10, 2017

Oh here’s the full video. Didn’t know mark pushed him first https://t.co/T7ZI5ai4eN — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) November 10, 2017

Conor McGregor goes nuts at Bellator MMA in Dublin pushing the ref! https://t.co/0RSBxzjWwV — #CyborgNation (@criscyborg) November 10, 2017

More Conor McGregor mania from Bellator MMA in Dublin Ireland. https://t.co/1i2pLvQw5R — #CyborgNation (@criscyborg) November 10, 2017

This "sport" is a circus these days. — Will Brooks (@ILLxWillBrooks) November 10, 2017

Conor just showed his whole a** — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) November 10, 2017

Wtf Conor just went after Marc Goddard at Bellator. pic.twitter.com/ha32uWzG7k — Chase Sherman (@ChaseShermanUFC) November 10, 2017

Only one person could have prevented the Bellator Conor Mcgregor Madness… Where the fuck where you Paulie? — Chase Sherman (@ChaseShermanUFC) November 10, 2017

Jesus Christ he slapped a commissioner too. ? pic.twitter.com/LxEOqYt4VJ — Chase Sherman (@ChaseShermanUFC) November 10, 2017

Wtf!!! Guess @TheNotoriousMMA as beef with @marcgoddard_uk from telling him to get in his seat when Lobov was fighting! https://t.co/uYhEJIo8Or — scott askham (@scottaskham1) November 10, 2017

@TheNotoriousMMA jump guard game strongggg — Katlyn Chookagian (@blondefighter) November 10, 2017

