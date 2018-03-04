Fighters React to Brian Ortega Knocking Out Frankie Edgar

Featherweight Brian Ortega stepped into the octagon in the UFC 222 co-main event as a replacement and left the cage the first fighter to finish Frankie Edgar. Following Ortega’s stunning first-round finish of the former lightweight champion, fighters reacted via Twitter.

Ortega will now move on to a likely challenge of UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway, whom Edgar was originally supposed to have fought at UFC 222.

Frankie's career deserved for that to be against me tonight.

Respect Frankie.

Love and respect always!

A true fighters fighter ❤ — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 4, 2018

You had nothing to gain from taking that fight @FrankieEdgar. But you took it you defended what you already earned. There’s no belt for sacrificing everything but true fans and Jersey knows no belt can outshine what you bring to the sport. Chin up bratha — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) March 4, 2018

Good shit @BrianTcity — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) March 4, 2018

@FrankieEdgar will still always be the man. Def future Hall of Famer. Nothing but respect for Frankie, always! @ufc @ChrisWeidmanUFC — Chris Camozzi (@ChrisCamozzi) March 4, 2018

Frankie will always be considered a legend.. sucks that he lost that shot at Holloway. We all wanted to see that fight — Shane Burgos (@HurricaneShaneB) March 4, 2018

Wow! Ortega os simply AMAZING!!!?? #UFC222 — Marion Reneau (@BelizeanBruiser) March 4, 2018

Holy cow! — Chas Skelly (@ChasSkelly) March 4, 2018

Frankie was rocked, he was wise enough not to shoot in on his legs while he was rocked but ultimately paid the price. T-City has a VERY dangerous set of skills. Impressive stuff. — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) March 4, 2018

@BrianTcity gets the first ever KO of @FrankieEdgar didnt see that coming, Edgar is a warrior. — Jake Matthews (@JakeMatthewsUFC) March 4, 2018

RELATED > UFC 222: Cyborg vs. Kunitskaya Full Results and Live Fight Stats

Can I be the mayor of t-city?! Jesus congrats Brian Ortega. #ufc222 — Chase Sherman (@ChaseShermanUFC) March 4, 2018

Wow!! Wow!! Wow!! @BrianTcity you did it homie! Amazing stuff! Frankie always impressive man! — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) March 4, 2018

UPSET city damnnnnn #ufc222 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) March 4, 2018

Ortega just did that. #UFC222 — Matt Schnell (@DANGER_Caged) March 4, 2018