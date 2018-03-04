HOT OFF THE WIRE
Cris Cyborg UFC 214

hot-sauce-featuredFighters React to Cris Cyborg Demolishing Yana Kunitskaya

hot-sauce-featuredFighters React to Brian Ortega Knocking Out Frankie Edgar

Jon Jones - UFC 200

hot-sauce-featuredWill Jon Jones Be Arrested This Year? There Are Betting Odds for That

hot-sauce-featuredFighters React to Jeremy Stephens’ Finish of Josh Emmett at UFC on FOX 28

Fighters React to Brian Ortega Knocking Out Frankie Edgar

March 4, 2018
NoNo Comments

Featherweight Brian Ortega stepped into the octagon in the UFC 222 co-main event as a replacement and left the cage the first fighter to finish Frankie Edgar. Following Ortega’s stunning first-round finish of the former lightweight champion, fighters reacted via Twitter.

Ortega will now move on to a likely challenge of UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway, whom Edgar was originally supposed to have fought at UFC 222.

RELATED > UFC 222: Cyborg vs. Kunitskaya Full Results and Live Fight Stats

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 222: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 127: London
UFC 223: Brooklyn
UFC on FOX 29: Glendale
UFC Fight Night 128: Atlantic City
UFC 224: Rio de Janeiro
UFC 225: Chicago
TUF 27 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
LowKickMMA
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA