Fighters Praise Derek Brunson on Twitter After Slaying The Dragon

October 29, 2017
Derek Brunson silenced the crowd in Sao Paulo, Brazil on Saturday when he knocked out former champion Lyoto Machida in the first round at UFC Fight Night 119. Following the KO win, fighters reacted to the finish via Twitter and praised the 33-year-old.

