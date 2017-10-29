Fighters Praise Derek Brunson on Twitter After Slaying The Dragon

Derek Brunson silenced the crowd in Sao Paulo, Brazil on Saturday when he knocked out former champion Lyoto Machida in the first round at UFC Fight Night 119. Following the KO win, fighters reacted to the finish via Twitter and praised the 33-year-old.

Congrats to cheerleader Derek Brunson on that insane KO finish! #UFCSaoPaulo pic.twitter.com/keFgeEKRWJ — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) October 29, 2017

Shout out to my boy @DerekBrunson wooo smack legends around and you yourself become the legend! Great job big brother! — Anthony Birchak (@abirchakMMA) October 29, 2017

What an unreal moment . To god be the glory . God helped put my mind at ease. I worked so hard for the win and… https://t.co/NgsBUGRYy4 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) October 29, 2017

Very nice win for Brunson. He was more patient and he packs power in his hands. Crowd was silent — Chris Camozzi (@ChrisCamozzi) October 29, 2017

Great finish by Brunson! Still has that chin up when blitzing. But I guess when ur arms are that long and u hit that hard, u get away w/it — Aljamain Sterling (@FunkMaster_UFC) October 29, 2017

Ohhhhhhhh myyyyyyh Gooooooooood @DerekBrunson needs his left hand checked I think he snuck in Thor’s Hammer #UFCsaopaolo — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) October 29, 2017

Holy sh*t. You could hear a drop in that place. #UFCSP — Will Brooks (@ILLxWillBrooks) October 29, 2017

I’m silent after that one! Nasty KO @DerekBrunson — Michael Johnson (@FollowTheMenace) October 29, 2017

